Twinkle Khanna Spotted Partying With Hrithik Roshan, Sussanne Khan. Here Are Pics

Here are some pictures from last night's party.
We wonder whether Twinkle's friends know about her latest wish. Didn't get us? We'll explain. Twinkle has lately wished that her friends were like a sari, "non-judgemental, accommodating and forgiving nature."
Here's her tweet:
A sari is non-judgemental, accommodating and forgiving in nature- I wish we had more friends like that as well:) #SariStorypic.twitter.com/Hui8GiXpAx? Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) May 4, 2017
Meanwhile, Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan, who are now divorced, celebrated their younger son Hridhaan's birthday last week. Both of them have remained best friends after their separation and are often spotted together at parties, dinners and holiday. The Roshans along with Sussanne's family celebrated New Years in Dubai.
Last seen in Kaabil, opposite Yami Gautam, Hrithik is expected to start filming Krrish 4 soon. Kaabil, produced by his father Rakesh Roshan, released along with Shah Rukh Khan's Raees in January. Despite an impressive star cast, Kaabil did not fare well at the box office. However, Hrithik's performance was critically-acclaimed.