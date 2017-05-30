Twinkle Khanna, Priyanka Chopra And Other Celebs Are In Full Vacation Mode. Pics Here

"We first came to Paris in 2002 and now 15 years and 35 holidays later here we are again," wrote Twinkle of her reunion with an old friend. "Off to eat macaroons in the land of macaroon," is how she kick started her itinerary.
Here's a glimpse of her spectacular homestay in Paris.
Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra's Baywatch seems to have taken her to Berlin. She is keeping her fans and followers posted with postcard-like pictures on Instagram. Her Hollywood debut released in the US on May 26 and has had a poor show at the box office. Priyanka's film is scheduled to arrive in India on June 2.
Ranveer, who is in London, will also attend the India-Pakistan Champions Trophy match in Birmingham on June 4. Ranveer took a break from Padmavati after he recently suffered a head injury on the sets of the film. This is how Ranveer Singh's vacation roster looks like.
