Advertisement
HomeBollywood

Twinkle Khanna, Priyanka Chopra And Other Celebs Are In Full Vacation Mode. Pics Here

Twinkle is sharing glimpses of her vacation in Paris with jealous worthy Instagram posts. The hilarious hashtags in Twinkle's posts reveal that she is catching up with her designer friend Bindy in Paris all alone

  | May 30, 2017 10:20 IST (New Delhi)
Twinkle Khanna

Twinkle, Priyanka living life to the fullest (courtesy twinklerkhanna, priyankachopra)

Highlights

  • Twinkle Khanna is keeping us posted from Paris
  • Priyanka Chopra has been sharing glimpses from Berlin
  • Meanwhile, Ranveer is currently in London
Travel mode is on for Twinkle Khanna, Priyanka Chopra and Ranveer Singh, who are currently far, far away from home and are on three different spots on the map. Actress-turned-author Twinkle is living the Parisian life in style while Priyanka Chopra is in Berlin for work. Twinkle is sharing glimpses of her vacation in Paris with jealous worthy Instagram posts. The hilarious hashtags in Twinkle's posts reveal that she is catching up with her designer friend Bindy in Paris all alone, that is, she is holidaying minus her children Nitara and Aarav. Twinkle is married to actor Akshay Kumar, who is perhaps busy shooting for Padman with Sonam Kapoor, Twinkle's first film as a producer.

"We first came to Paris in 2002 and now 15 years and 35 holidays later here we are again," wrote Twinkle of her reunion with an old friend. "Off to eat macaroons in the land of macaroon," is how she kick started her itinerary.
 

 
 

Home away from home for the next few days #Paris #ThanksAirbnb #NoPeskyKidsThankGod #LiveThere

A post shared by Twinkle Khanna (@twinklerkhanna) on



Here's a glimpse of her spectacular homestay in Paris.
 

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra's Baywatch seems to have taken her to Berlin. She is keeping her fans and followers posted with postcard-like pictures on Instagram. Her Hollywood debut released in the US on May 26 and has had a poor show at the box office. Priyanka's film is scheduled to arrive in India on June 2.
 
 

The silence of lost history... #berlin

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on


 
 

'Nuff said. #lovepeacejoy #berlinwall #baywatchinberlin

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on


 
 

I see you #berlin can't wait to see you all for #baywatch #planefies

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on



Ranveer, who is in London, will also attend the India-Pakistan Champions Trophy match in Birmingham on June 4. Ranveer took a break from Padmavati after he recently suffered a head injury on the sets of the film. This is how Ranveer Singh's vacation roster looks like.
 
 

COYG !!!!!!! #FACupFinal #Wembley #Arsenal #Champions #YaGunnersYa

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on



Watch this space for more from such vacation diaries. Meanwhile, bon boyage!

 

RelatedStories

Related Videos

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement