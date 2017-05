Twinkle Khanna, Priyanka Chopra And Other Celebs Are In Full Vacation Mode. Pics Here

Off to eat macaroons in the land of Macron-reunion with mon amie-living the Parisian way in this lovely home #LiveThere #ThanksAirbnb #Paris A post shared by Twinkle Khanna (@twinklerkhanna) on May 27, 2017 at 10:56pm PDT

COYG !!!!!!! #FACupFinal #Wembley #Arsenal #Champions #YaGunnersYa A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on May 27, 2017 at 12:04pm PDT

Travel mode is on for Twinkle Khanna, Priyanka Chopra and Ranveer Singh, who are currently far, far away from home and are on three different spots on the map. Actress-turned-author Twinkle is living the Parisian life in style while Priyanka Chopra is in Berlin for work . Twinkle is sharing glimpses of her vacation in Paris with jealous worthy Instagram posts. The hilarious hashtags in Twinkle's posts reveal that she is catching up with her designer friend Bindy in Paris all alone, that is, she is holidaying minus her children Nitara and Aarav. Twinkle is married to actor Akshay Kumar , who is perhaps busy shooting forwith Sonam Kapoor, Twinkle's first film as a producer."We first came to Paris in 2002 and now 15 years and 35 holidays later here we are again," wrote Twinkle of her reunion with an old friend. "Off to eat macaroons in the land of macaroon," is how she kick started her itinerary.Here's a glimpse of her spectacular homestay in Paris.Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra'sseems to have taken her to Berlin. She is keeping her fans and followers posted with postcard-like pictures on Instagram. Her Hollywood debut released in the US on May 26 and has had a poor show at the box office. Priyanka's film is scheduled to arrive in India on June 2.Ranveer, who is in London, will also attend the India-Pakistan Champions Trophy match in Birmingham on June 4. Ranveer took a break from Padmavati after he recently suffered a head injury on the sets of the film. This is how Ranveer Singh's vacation roster looks like.Watch this space for more from such vacation diaries. Meanwhile, bon boyage!