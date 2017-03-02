Twinkle Khanna Relieved. 'Old Friend' Karan Johar Finally 'Approves Of Something'

You look absolutely stunning my dearest friend!! So proud of you ......and sending you the hugest hug!!! https://t.co/BMhgpntKE4 ? Karan Johar (@karanjohar) March 2, 2017

Hurrah! My old friend who normally laughs at me finally approves of something :) https://t.co/yItDoTjZ6U ? Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) March 2, 2017

Just as I was about to begin sprouting 50 shades of grey, I am rather glad I am sporting 50 shades of L'Oréal instead:) #lorealproindia#ihahttps://t.co/snILlShWIn ? Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) March 2, 2017