Twinkle Khanna Says She Is Happy Being Part Of A "Great Team" With Akshay Kumar

Twinkle Khanna, who has been married to Akshay Kumar for 16 years, said the things that she found attractive in the Jolly LLB 2 actor have changed over the years

  | March 25, 2017 18:25 IST (New Delhi)
Twinkle Khanna

Twinkle and Akshay Kumar have been married for 16 years (Image courtesy: twinklerkhanna)

Twinkle Khanna, who has been married to Akshay Kumar for 16 years, told news agency PTI that she is happy being part of a 'great team' with her husband. The 43-year-old actress turned writer said: "I think it's a great team. We are playing tennis doubles, and I think that's a pretty good foundation for a marriage to last." She added: "The things that I find attractive in Akshay have changed over the years". The couple got married on January 17, 2001. They are parents to two children - son Aarav and daughter Nitara. Twinkle Khanna told PTI: "I want to emulate Akshay's 'calm and composed mind'."

This year, Twinkle Khanna made her debut on Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan along with the Jolly LLB 2 actor. In the show, Twinkle revealed that Akshay Kumar uses 'chashma pehen le' as code to tell her she should zip it. Twinkle told PTI that the Heyy Babyy actor goes through her coloums before they are published and rates them.

"He knows what resonates with people. He has a pulse on what people say and feel," said Twinkle Khanna.

Speaking about how motherhood changed her life, she told PTI: "You experience love and pain in all its glory."

Twinkle Khanna made her last appearance on the big screen in 2001. She featured in Love Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega co-starring Saif Ali Khan, Fardeen Khan, Sonali Bendre, Aftab Shivdasani. She made a special appearance in Akshay Kumar's Tees Maar Khan in 2010.

Currently, she is producing Akshay Kumar's Padman. The film also features Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte in lead roles.

(With PTI inputs)

 

