Twinkle Khanna Says She Is Happy Being Part Of A "Great Team" With Akshay Kumar

This year, Twinkle Khanna made her debut on Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan along with the Jolly LLB 2 actor. In the show, Twinkle revealed that Akshay Kumar uses 'chashma pehen le' as code to tell her she should zip it. Twinkle told PTI that the Heyy Babyy actor goes through her coloums before they are published and rates them.
"He knows what resonates with people. He has a pulse on what people say and feel," said Twinkle Khanna.
Speaking about how motherhood changed her life, she told PTI: "You experience love and pain in all its glory."
Twinkle Khanna made her last appearance on the big screen in 2001. She featured in Love Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega co-starring Saif Ali Khan, Fardeen Khan, Sonali Bendre, Aftab Shivdasani. She made a special appearance in Akshay Kumar's Tees Maar Khan in 2010.
Currently, she is producing Akshay Kumar's Padman. The film also features Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte in lead roles.
(With PTI inputs)