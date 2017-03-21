Twinkle Khanna, Vidya Balan, Sridevi At Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Father Krishnaraj Rai's Prayer Meeting

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan's five-year-old daughter Aaradhya Bachchan was also seen at the prayer meeting.
Suniel Shetty came with his wife.
Tina Ambani, wife of industrialist Anil Ambani also attended the prayer meeting.
Sonali Bendre and her producer husband were among the first ones to visit the Bachchans on Saturday after Mr Rai passed away.
On Monday, superstar Amitabh Bachchan expressed his 'gratitude' to everyone for paying condolences on his daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's father Krishnaraj Rai's death. On Twitter, the 74-year-old actor wrote, "To them that express condolence on the passing of Aishwarya's Father .. my gratitude .. !"
T 2469 - To them that express condolence on the passing of Aishwarya's Father .. my gratitude .. ! pic.twitter.com/aiLUhiTqxM? Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 19, 2017
Krishnaraj Rai is survived by his wife Vrinda Rai, son Aditya Rai and daughter Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Krishnaraj Rai had worked as biologist in the army. Aishwarya married actor Abhishek Bachchan in April 2007. They have co-starred in films like Dhaai Akshar Prem Ke, Kuch Naa Kaho, Guru, Dhoom and Raavan.