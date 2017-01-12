Twinkle Khanna Welcomes New Neighbour 'MSG' With Deadly Tweet

Members of the original Monosodium fanclub @anvivud@RajaSen@tanuj_garg - @shrishtiarya and I are blessed-HE has moved into our hood! pic.twitter.com/BR0xL8xjMP? Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) January 10, 2017
In reply to a comment from film critic Raja Sen (whom she tagged as a fellow MSG 'fan'), Twinkle lamented that she had failed to focus her laser-like 'obsession' on Sherlock star Benedict Cumberbatch instead:
@RajaSen if I knew that my obsession had the power to manifest so easily -would have focused it on Benedict Cumberbatch hahahaha? Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) January 10, 2017
When not making jokes on Twitter, Twinkle Khanna is a best-selling author. She released her second book, a collection of stories titled The Legend Of Lakshmi Prasad, last year and her hugely popular Mrs FunnyBones was released in 2014.
Twinkle Khanna has also launched a production house titled Mrs FunnyBones (which her Twitter handle) and has announced that the first film she produces will star husband Akshay Kumar and Sonam Kapoor. Pad Man, to be directed by R Balki, is based on the life of Arunachalam Murugunantham, inventor of a sanitary napkin manufacturing machine.
Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar married in 2001 and have two children - a son named Aarav and a daughter named Nitara.