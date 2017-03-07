Twinkle Khanna Will 'Always Be' Akshay Kumar's 'Mast Mast Girl'

Akshay Kumar was also asked about his former girlfriend and co-star of several films like Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi and Main Khiladi Tu Anari. "It was a great honour working with Raveena. We have done so many films and songs together and Tip tip barsa pani is still one of my favourites. Almost all our films were hits, so it was a great experience," Akshay was quoted by IANS as saying.
The Rowdy Rathore actor also shared his memories of rehearsing for the hit song, quipping, "Me and Raveena used to rehearse the moves for Tu cheez badi hai mast mast on the spot and act it. The Khiladi tag, Mast mast song and Chura ke dil mera song were the pillars that shaped my career," Akshay Kumar said, reports IANS.
Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast has been recreated for new film Machine, starring Kiara Advani and newcomer Mustafa.
Akshay Kumar's upcoming movie Naam Shabana, also starring Taapsee Pannu and Anupam Kher, is slated to release on March 31. He also has Toilet - Ek Prem Katha and 2.0.
(With IANS inputs)