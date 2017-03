Twinkle Khanna Will 'Always Be' Akshay Kumar's 'Mast Mast Girl'

Actor Akshay Kumar's old hit Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast is enjoying a renaissance, led by the 49-year-old star in person. Decades have passed since Akshay was considered Khiladi #1 off-screen and now, his heart beats only for his wife, former actress Twinkle Khanna. "I want to sing the song for my wife. Twinkle is and always will be mygirl," Akshay said while launching the remixed song in Mumbai yesterday, reported news agency IANS. The 'girl' epithet was originally applied to actress Raveena Tandon, who co-starred with Akshay in the song and the film it belonged to - 1994's Mohra. Raveena and Akshay are believed to have dated for a while.Akshay Kumar was also asked about his former girlfriend and co-star of several films likeand. "It was a great honour working with Raveena. We have done so many films and songs together andis still one of my favourites. Almost all our films were hits, so it was a great experience," Akshay was quoted by IANS as saying.Theactor also shared his memories of rehearsing for the hit song, quipping, "Me and Raveena used to rehearse the moves foron the spot and act it. Thetag,song andsong were the pillars that shaped my career," Akshay Kumar said, reports IANS.Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast has been recreated for new film, starring Kiara Advani and newcomer Mustafa.Akshay Kumar's upcoming movie Naam Shabana , also starring Taapsee Pannu and Anupam Kher, is slated to release on March 31. He also has Toilet - Ek Prem Katha and(With IANS inputs)