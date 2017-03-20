Twinkle Khanna's Column On Sexual Harassment Goes Viral; 'Punches Harder Than Mine,' Tweets Akshay Kumar

A relevant piece where @mrsfunnybones' punches are harder than mine! What do you think ? https://t.co/tMS8UNjYro? Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 19, 2017
Twinkle writes that despite being 'assertive' and 'married to a man who on screen punches holes in walls with his bare fists,' she has also been harassed by a client. "Have any frogs tried to catch me between their webbed feet? Unfortunately, the answer is yes. A few years ago, a message on my phone reduced me to tears in the car. I had reached breaking point after months of suggestive messages from a wealthy, powerful client that I had been pretending not to understand because all I wanted to do was to complete the project in a professional manner," Twinkle Khanna writes. The former actress quit films to run an interior design business. She is now a writer.
For any gents unsure of what constitutes inappropriate behaviour in the workplace, Twinkle Khanna lists ground rules. "Do not stalk her, touch her, send her lewd messages and emails," she writes in her Times Of India, "As far as compliments go, try telling her about her great presentation skills, her way with numbers, her astute negotiations. 'Sexy' is an acceptable compliment within a work environment only if she is a stripper and you are her pimp trying to boost her confidence before she takes the stage."
So remember, potential frogs, there is a time and place for when to tell a woman she's . "Telling a woman she is sexy in the bedroom is fine, telling her the same thing in the boardroom simply deplorable. So think before you croak or it may just be your turn to be doused in formaldehyde and dissected next," Twinkle Khanna concludes.
Arunabh Kumar, the CEO of online entertainment platform The Viral Fever, has recently been accused of harassment by a former employee who refused to reveal her identity. Her detailed account was followed by two other women speaking up about alleged harassment by Mr Kumar.
Twinkle Khanna, the author of books like Mrs Funnybones and The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad, is now producing a film titled Padman and starring Akshay Kumar.