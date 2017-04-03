Twinkle Khanna's My Name Is Khan(na) Zinger For Karan Johar Is Major LOL

The conversation, as it were:
So...@mrsfunnybones you nail it with your words and now your excelling in front of the camera....you go girl!!!! https://t.co/HbKjQQtXnf? Karan Johar (@karanjohar) April 3, 2017
Hmm..Since you are so impressed can I suggest a sequel to My Name is Khan -add 2 alphabets call it My Name is Khanna and cast me :) https://t.co/o4EDFv6CBk? Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) April 3, 2017
Not gonna happen, because:
Darling you rejected my first offer ever!! Now I am hurt forever....lodging my emotional complaint to @GoogleIndiahttps://t.co/1TJrKtp3zZ? Karan Johar (@karanjohar) April 3, 2017
Twinkle Khanna was originally offered the role that Rani Mukerji played in Karan Johar's first film, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.
Karan should, of course, be used to these ripostes and prepared for more. On the recently concluded season of his chat show Koffee With Karan, he was subjected to a stream of sharp Twinkle-isms as her husband Akshay Kumar fidgeted nervously at the other end of the Koffee couch.
Also, we're not sure why Karan Johar is surprised by his friend's camera-friendliness - Twinkle Khanna had a hugely successful Bollywood career in the Nineties before quitting to be an interior designer and, now, write. Plus, as the daughter of actors Rajesh Khanna and Dimple Kapadia, she has impeccable genes. She did, however, tell NDTV last year, "I have no acting skills! You need acting skills to act, not intelligence. They're two different skills."
So about that sequel... safe to say it's not going to be hitting screens any time soon.
Twinkle Khanna, 43, has published two bestselling books and is now returning to her roots with a production house named after her Twitter alter ego, Mrs FunnyBones (also the name of her first book). Her first film, which she is conceptualizing as well as producing, is titled Padman and stars her husband Akshay, Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte. R Balki has been recruited to direct.