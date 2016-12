Twinkle Posts Old Pic With Father Rajesh Khanna On Shared Birthday

I see you-in my reflection off the back of a gleaming spoon, in a gesture my sister makes , in the arch of my son's eyebrows- I still see you.. #happybirthdaytous A photo posted by Twinkle Khanna (@twinklerkhanna) on Dec 28, 2016 at 12:22pm PST

Winter in paradise - 34 holidays matching wits with the bestie and we now seem to be matching clothes as well :) #capetown A photo posted by Twinkle Khanna (@twinklerkhanna) on Dec 27, 2016 at 1:19am PST

A photo posted by Twinkle Khanna (@twinklerkhanna) on Dec 28, 2015 at 2:43am PST

A photo posted by Twinkle Khanna (@twinklerkhanna) on Jul 17, 2016 at 11:17pm PDT

Actor-turned-author Twinkle Khanna, now 43, who shares her birthday with late father and Bollywood's first 'superstar' Rajesh Khanna , celebrated the day by sharing an old photo of them together. Mr Khanna, would have been 74 this year. The superstar, who made his debut in the year 1966 withdied of cancer in July 2012. He also starred in hit films likeand. Mr Khanna married actress Dimple Kapadia in the year 1973. However, they later separated but never divorced. Twinkle is the couple's eldest daughter and is married to actor Akshay Kumar. She quit Bollywood after marriage to become an interior designer. She is also the author ofandHere's what Twinkle posted about Mr Khanna:Twinkle is currently enjoying her vacation with Akshay and children Aarav and Nitara in Cape Town. Akshay will be seen next inIn his entire career, Mr Khanna featured in more than 160 films and has received the Filmfare Best Actor Award three times. He has played the lead in 74 films. He has also been awarded Padma Bhushan posthumously and in 2013. Mr Khanna was officially given the title of 'The First Superstar' of Indian cinema title at Dadasaheb Phalke Academy Awards.Have a look at some more pictures of the superstar shared by Twinkle.Rajesh Khanna made a comeback in the 1999 film featuring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Akshay Khanna(1999) andin 2002.Meanwhile, Twinkle Khanna has starred in films like. She was recently appeared with Akshay Kumar on Karan Johar's chat show