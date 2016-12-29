Advertisement
HomeBollywood

Twinkle Posts Old Pic With Father Rajesh Khanna On Shared Birthday

Twinkle Khanna shares her birthday with late father and Bollywood's first 'superstar' Rajesh Khanna

  | December 29, 2016 11:34 IST (New Delhi)
Twinkle Khanna

Twinkle is Rajesh Khanna's elder daughter (Image courtesy: twinklerkhanna)

Actor-turned-author Twinkle Khanna, now 43, who shares her birthday with late father and Bollywood's first 'superstar' Rajesh Khanna, celebrated the day by sharing an old photo of them together. Mr Khanna, would have been 74 this year. The superstar, who made his debut in the year 1966 with Aakhri Khat died of cancer in July 2012. He also starred in hit films like Aradhana, Anand, Kati Patang and Safar. Mr Khanna married actress Dimple Kapadia in the year 1973. However, they later separated but never divorced. Twinkle is the couple's eldest daughter and is married to actor Akshay Kumar. She quit Bollywood after marriage to become an interior designer. She is also the author of Mrs Funnybones and The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad.

Here's what Twinkle posted about Mr Khanna:
 


Twinkle is currently enjoying her vacation with Akshay and children Aarav and Nitara in Cape Town. Akshay will be seen next in Jolly LLB 2.
 
 

Winter in paradise - 34 holidays matching wits with the bestie and we now seem to be matching clothes as well :) #capetown

A photo posted by Twinkle Khanna (@twinklerkhanna) on


In his entire career, Mr Khanna featured in more than 160 films and has received the Filmfare Best Actor Award three times. He has played the lead in 74 films. He has also been awarded Padma Bhushan posthumously and in 2013. Mr Khanna was officially given the title of 'The First Superstar' of Indian cinema title at Dadasaheb Phalke Academy Awards.

Have a look at some more pictures of the superstar shared by Twinkle.
 
 


Rajesh Khanna made a comeback in the 1999 film featuring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Akshay Khanna Aa Ab Laut Chalen (1999) and Kyaa Dil Ne Kahaa in 2002.

Meanwhile, Twinkle Khanna has starred in films like Barsaat, Mela, Jab Pyaar Kisi Se Hota Hai. She was recently appeared with Akshay Kumar on Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan 5.
 

Highlights

  • Twinkle and Rajesh Khanna share their birthday on December 29
  • Rajesh Khanna is officially the first superstar of Hindi cinema
  • He died of cancer in July 2012
 

RelatedStories

Related Videos

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement