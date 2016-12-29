Twinkle Posts Old Pic With Father Rajesh Khanna On Shared Birthday

Here's what Twinkle posted about Mr Khanna:
Twinkle is currently enjoying her vacation with Akshay and children Aarav and Nitara in Cape Town. Akshay will be seen next in Jolly LLB 2.
In his entire career, Mr Khanna featured in more than 160 films and has received the Filmfare Best Actor Award three times. He has played the lead in 74 films. He has also been awarded Padma Bhushan posthumously and in 2013. Mr Khanna was officially given the title of 'The First Superstar' of Indian cinema title at Dadasaheb Phalke Academy Awards.
Have a look at some more pictures of the superstar shared by Twinkle.
Rajesh Khanna made a comeback in the 1999 film featuring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Akshay Khanna Aa Ab Laut Chalen (1999) and Kyaa Dil Ne Kahaa in 2002.
Meanwhile, Twinkle Khanna has starred in films like Barsaat, Mela, Jab Pyaar Kisi Se Hota Hai. She was recently appeared with Akshay Kumar on Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan 5.