Uday Chopra Says Using Fairness Cream Is Not A 'Race Issue,' It's About 'Self-Esteem'

What is this nonsense with fairness creams. If fairness creams are racist then so is hair color. It's a personal choice! #NotRacist ? Uday Chopra (@udaychopra) April 14, 2017

On fairness creams. If you need to use it, do it. It's not a race issue, it's a self esteem issue. Don't do it if you think you are fine! ? Uday Chopra (@udaychopra) April 14, 2017

The thing people need to understand about me, is that I don't mind if you hate me, I'm used to it. I'll still say what I think. ? Uday Chopra (@udaychopra) April 14, 2017