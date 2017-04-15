Uday Chopra Says Using Fairness Cream Is Not A 'Race Issue,' It's About 'Self-Esteem'

This is what Uday Chopra tweeted:
What is this nonsense with fairness creams. If fairness creams are racist then so is hair color. It's a personal choice! #NotRacist? Uday Chopra (@udaychopra) April 14, 2017
On fairness creams. If you need to use it, do it. It's not a race issue, it's a self esteem issue. Don't do it if you think you are fine!? Uday Chopra (@udaychopra) April 14, 2017
He also conducted a Q&A session on Facebook and as usual, people were divided in their opinions. Some comentors said that Uday Chopra is right and said 'to each its own.' Another user wrote: "fairness cream wouldn't exist if light skin wasn't still seen as a beauty ideal. (sic)" One user had a rather hilarious take in this serious debate: "Am thinking are you supporting Abhay Deol remarks or opposing it (sic)"
In the end, Uday Chopra signed off saying: "The thing people need to understand about me, is that I don't mind if you hate me, I'm used to it. I'll still say what I think. (sic)"
The thing people need to understand about me, is that I don't mind if you hate me, I'm used to it. I'll still say what I think.? Uday Chopra (@udaychopra) April 14, 2017
Earlier this week, Abhay Deol posted a series of advertisements in which celebrities like Shah Rukh khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham and Sonam Kapoor endorsed fairness creams. Each post was accompanied with an "explanation" of how the ads are 'not being racist.' Abhay posted these advertisements soon after a BJP leader controversially said that Indians are not racist because we co-exist with 'dark South Indians.'
Actress Sonam Kapoor went on a different tangent with the posts but that's a different story.