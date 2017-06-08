Upen Patel Is 'Not Dejected' By His Film Career

Upen, who featured in Shankar's Tamil film I, starring Vikram and Amy Jackson, says that after the project, he got various offers from down South. "I do get offers, especially after I, I got several offers from South to do more projects. But you have to be very careful today with the kind of movies you choose. I was getting offers to star in a lot of erotic-dramas. I don't have anything against the genre just that I wasn't comfortable doing them."
Upen Patel is an alumnus of reality show Bigg Boss, where he proposed to co-contestant Karishma Tanna. The couple broke up after one year of relationship. After Bigg Boss 8, Upen and Karishma together featured in the dance reality show Nach Baliye 7. "I have been open about my relationships with the media. I accept it (people talking about personal life), but I also have a certain control over how much I want to say about it. I know where to draw the line," he told PTI.
Upen Patel is currently awaiting the release of Ek Haseena Thi Ek Deewana Tha. The film marks is directed by Suneel Darshan. Ek Haseena Thi Ek Deewana Tha is scheduled to release on June 30.
(With PTI inputs)