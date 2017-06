Upen Patel Is 'Not Dejected' By His Film Career

Model-turned-actor Upen Patel , who has been part of hit films likeand, says that he's not 'dejected' by the way his career in Bollywood has shaped up, reports news agency PTI. "There is no dejection at all (about my film career). I never planned to be an actor, it just happened. It isn't that there is no work, but just that I don't want to do everything that is offered to me," he said. Upen, 34, made his Bollywood debut with 2006 film, which featured Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shahid Kapoor in the lead roles.Upen, who featured in Shankar's Tamil film, starring Vikram and Amy Jackson, says that after the project, he got various offers from down South. "I do get offers, especially after, I got several offers from South to do more projects. But you have to be very careful today with the kind of movies you choose. I was getting offers to star in a lot of erotic-dramas. I don't have anything against the genre just that I wasn't comfortable doing them."Upen Patel is an alumnus of reality show, where he proposed to co-contestant Karishma Tanna. The couple broke up after one year of relationship. AfterUpen and Karishma together featured in the dance reality show. "I have been open about my relationships with the media. I accept it (people talking about personal life), but I also have a certain control over how much I want to say about it. I know where to draw the line," he told PTI.Upen Patel is currently awaiting the release of. The film marks is directed by Suneel Darshan. Ek Haseena Thi Ek Deewana Tha is scheduled to release on June 30.(With PTI inputs)