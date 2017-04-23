Urvashi Rautela And Singer Jubin Nautiyal Win Dadasaheb Phalke Excellence Award

On the same day and dais, adding another feather to her crown, was 2015 Miss India Diva, Urvashi Rautela who belongs to Kotdwar, in Uttarakhand. The beautiful, dynamic young lady was awarded under the 'Best promising Performer Category' for her dance item in the movie 'Kaabil' on the song, 'saara zamaana haseeno ka diwana.' Away in Muscat, Urvashi quips, 'I never expected this award to come my way. It was an honour receiving this award with the likes of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Hema Malini on the dais. This is a huge achievement and honour for me.'
The award won by the Uttarakhandi duo has not only brought pride to the hill-folks but has also put the hill-state on the world map of entertainment.
Urvashi Rautela made her Bollywood debut with 2013 movie Singh Saab The Great starring Sunny Deol and Amrita Rao. She has also featured in movies like Sanam Re (2016) and Great Grand Masti(2016).
Two Dadasaheb Phalke awards, to two of the hill-state's shining stars, has put Uttarakhand on the world map of Indian Cinema.