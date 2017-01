Vaibhavi Merchant Wants Best Actor Nomination If Salman Khan Can Be 'Best Choreographer'

Why not nominate me as best actor for Sultan if you cud nominate my dearest Salman for best choreographer Jag ghumeya..@filmfarepic.twitter.com/K4BtwqxbOH ? VaibhaviMerchant (@VMVMVMVMVM) January 14, 2017

Celebrated choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant has taken a dig at a particular list of award nominations - which appears to be Filmfare 's because Vaibhavi has tagged the magazine in her tweet. Vaibhavi has made her disbelief apparent over the fact the Salman Khan was nominated in the best choreographer category. She expressed her disapproval in the tweet, in which she sarcastically mentioned that even she deserved a Best Actor nomination if Salman can be nominated in the Best Choreographer category. "Why not nominate me as best actor for," Vaibhavi wrote in her tweet." Ahead of's release, it was reported that Salman Khan suggested the signature move offrom. The credit for choreographing the rest of the song goes to Vaibhavi. Salman Khan'salso stars Anushka Sharma and released in July 2015.The 62nd edition of the Filmfare Awards was held in Mumbai on January 16, two days after Vaibhavi tweeted about the nominations.Both Aamir Khan and Salman Khan were nominated for their respective wrestling films -andfor the Filmfare awards., which is based on the true story of Haryanvi wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat, fetched the Best Actor award for Aamir was also left behind whenwent on to win Best Film.Earlier this month, one-film old Harshvardhan Kapoor tweeted his displeasure after losing the Filmfare Best Male Debut award to Punjabi star Diljit Dosanjh. Harshvardhan is Anil Kapoor's son and made his debut with Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra'swhereas Diljit was part of hit drug drama. Harshvardhan was accused of acting entitled in a tweet by Filmfare editor Anuradha Tiwari. Theactor responded with a series of tweets, in which he asked Ms Tiwari to take his name.Meanwhile, there was massive outrage on Twitter for not includingstar Akshay Kumar when the Filmfare nominations were announced in January. While Aamir Khan and his film was nominated, many complained about the omission of's supporting cast, comprising Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra and Sakshi Tanwar.Ahead of the release of, Salman Khan was the centre of another controversy, when he compared his experience of filming for Sultan to that of a 'raped woman.' Thestar has not apologised for his remarks so far. Salman will next be seen in Kabir Khan's war-drama