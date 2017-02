Valentine's Day: Alia Bhatt Is The Gift Whisperer. Here's Her List

It's Valentine's Day and while the more cynically-minded (us!) may scoff, chocolate and flowers have been bought up at an alarming rate. If you've had this date calendered in advance , you are probably sorted. But in case of romantic distress (meaning, if you've forgotten to get a gift), actress Alia Bhatt (who has been helped through heartbreak herself in several movies) has a list of ideas to help you with. Gents, you'll have to look elsewhere - Alia's gift checklist is for wives and girlfriends only.Even a small gift can be as special as a "limited edition", if given with love, Alia says, reports news agency IANS. These are her suggestions for a Valentine's Day present for boyfriends/husbands.Apparently there is no such thing as too rich, too thin or too many sneakers. Move over, stomach - a pair of limited edition sneakers is the real route to a male heart, suggests Alia.For the man who loves the outdoors and is always prepped for adventure. Expensive but will last a lifetime.Ensure your significant other always has time for you.A signed copy or a limited edition, if you can get it.What her own Valentine's Day plans are, Alia Bhatt didn't say. She may or may not be dating her co-star Sidharth Malhotra - this, she also refuses to say. The 23-year-old actress had a grand 2016, with acclaimed performances inandAlia Bhatt will next be seen in Badrinath Ki Dulhania with Varun Dhawan . She will also begin work on Ayan Mukerji's superhero film with Ranbir Kapoor.(With inputs from IANS)