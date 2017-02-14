Advertisement
Valentine's Day: Alia Bhatt Is The Gift Whisperer. Here's Her List

Valentine's Day: Alia Bhatt (who has been helped through heartbreak herself in several movies) has a list of gift ideas to help you with

  | February 14, 2017 09:13 IST (New Delhi)
Valentine's Day

Valentine's Day: Alia Bhatt's gift checklist is for wives and girlfriends only (courtesy:aliaabhatt)

It's Valentine's Day and while the more cynically-minded (us!) may scoff, chocolate and flowers have been bought up at an alarming rate. If you've had this date calendered in advance, you are probably sorted. But in case of romantic distress (meaning, if you've forgotten to get a gift), actress Alia Bhatt (who has been helped through heartbreak herself in several movies) has a list of ideas to help you with. Gents, you'll have to look elsewhere - Alia's gift checklist is for wives and girlfriends only.

Even a small gift can be as special as a "limited edition", if given with love, Alia says, reports news agency IANS. These are her suggestions for a Valentine's Day present for boyfriends/husbands.

Sneakers: Apparently there is no such thing as too rich, too thin or too many sneakers. Move over, stomach - a pair of limited edition sneakers is the real route to a male heart, suggests Alia.

Swiss Army knife: For the man who loves the outdoors and is always prepped for adventure. Expensive but will last a lifetime.

Watches: Ensure your significant other always has time for you.

Books: A signed copy or a limited edition, if you can get it.

What her own Valentine's Day plans are, Alia Bhatt didn't say. She may or may not be dating her Kapoor And Sonsco-star Sidharth Malhotra - this, she also refuses to say. The 23-year-old actress had a grand 2016, with acclaimed performances in Udta Punjab, Dear Zindagi and Kapoor And Sons.

Alia Bhatt will next be seen in Badrinath Ki Dulhania with Varun Dhawan. She will also begin work on Ayan Mukerji's superhero film with Ranbir Kapoor.

Happy Valentine's Day.

(With inputs from IANS)

