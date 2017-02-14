Valentine's Day: Alia Bhatt Is The Gift Whisperer. Here's Her List

Even a small gift can be as special as a "limited edition", if given with love, Alia says, reports news agency IANS. These are her suggestions for a Valentine's Day present for boyfriends/husbands.
Sneakers: Apparently there is no such thing as too rich, too thin or too many sneakers. Move over, stomach - a pair of limited edition sneakers is the real route to a male heart, suggests Alia.
Swiss Army knife: For the man who loves the outdoors and is always prepped for adventure. Expensive but will last a lifetime.
Watches: Ensure your significant other always has time for you.
Books: A signed copy or a limited edition, if you can get it.
What her own Valentine's Day plans are, Alia Bhatt didn't say. She may or may not be dating her Kapoor And Sonsco-star Sidharth Malhotra - this, she also refuses to say. The 23-year-old actress had a grand 2016, with acclaimed performances in Udta Punjab, Dear Zindagi and Kapoor And Sons.
Alia Bhatt will next be seen in Badrinath Ki Dulhania with Varun Dhawan. She will also begin work on Ayan Mukerji's superhero film with Ranbir Kapoor.
Happy Valentine's Day.
(With inputs from IANS)