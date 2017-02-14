Advertisement
Valentine's Day: How Bipasha Basu, Alia Bhatt, Shilpa Shetty Are Celebrating Love

Valentine's Day: "You make me smile Karan Singh Grover. Happy Valentine's Day my love," wrote Bipasha Basu

  | February 14, 2017 13:30 IST (New Delhi)
Valentine's Day

Valentine's Day: Bipasha celebrates first Valentine's Day after wedding to Karan (courtesy: bipashabasu)

It's Valentine's Day and Bollywood stars are celebrating the day with special messages and wishes for their fans and loved ones on Twitter. Actresses Shilpa Shetty, Richa Chadha and Kalki Koechlin tweeted to say 'Happy Valentine's Day' while Badrinath Varun Dhawan and his dulhaniaAlia Bhatt had their own bitter-sweet Twitter exchange. This year is particularly special for actress Bipasha Basu, who celebrates her first Valentine's Day after her wedding to actor Karan Singh Grover. "You make me smile Karan Singh Grover. Happy Valentine's Day my love," wrote Bipasha Basu. Karan had the sweetest reply possible. "Happy Valentine's Day my love. Everyday spent with you is a dream come true," he wrote on Instagram.

Bipasha Basu and Kara Singh Grover married on April 30, 2016. This is what Bipasha Instagrammed for her valentine:
 
 

You make me smile @iamksgofficial Happy Valentine's Day my love

A post shared by bipashabasusinghgrover (@bipashabasu) on



Shilpa Instagrammed a cute picture of herself and husband Raj Kundra. "Dread to think what life would be without you. This day is no different from the others. You are my Valentine everyday," she wrote. Shilpa and Raj are parents to a son named Viaan.
 

Meanwhile, Alia and Varun, co-stars of new film Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya, exchanged some 'fool' and a lot of love on Twitter. Alia features as Vaidehi in the Shashank Khaitan directed film while Varun plays the protagonist Badrinath.
 
 
 

Richa Chadha subtly mentioned Gurmeet Ram Rahim, head of the Dera Sacha Sauda sect and star of MSG: Lionheart 2, in her tweet:
 

The Margarita, with a Straw actress had a more practical approach towards love:
 

Meanwhile, Rishi Kapoor was just thinking 'innovatively.' The Kapoor And Sons actor got creative with his interpretations of the idea of a valentine, and tweeted pictures explaining them on Thursday.
 
 

Happy Valentine's Day!
 

Highlights

  • Alia and Varun had their own bitter-sweet Twitter exchange
  • 'Dread to think what life would be without you,' said Shilpa Shetty
  • 'Love is like brushing your teeth twice a day,' wrote Kalki Koechlin
 

