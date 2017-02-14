Valentine's Day: How Bipasha Basu, Alia Bhatt, Shilpa Shetty Are Celebrating Love

Bipasha Basu and Kara Singh Grover married on April 30, 2016. This is what Bipasha Instagrammed for her valentine:
Shilpa Instagrammed a cute picture of herself and husband Raj Kundra. "Dread to think what life would be without you. This day is no different from the others. You are my Valentine everyday," she wrote. Shilpa and Raj are parents to a son named Viaan.
Meanwhile, Alia and Varun, co-stars of new film Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya, exchanged some 'fool' and a lot of love on Twitter. Alia features as Vaidehi in the Shashank Khaitan directed film while Varun plays the protagonist Badrinath.
???? Vaidehi, #ValentinesDay ke liye hum tumhaare liye phool laaye hai! #BadriVailentine@aliaa08pic.twitter.com/PdYu0t1CQB? Varun Badri Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) February 14, 2017
?????? ?????. Here, I have a ??? for you too. #BadriVailentine@varun_dvnpic.twitter.com/qTN1T0WOPT? Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) February 14, 2017
Arrey. Hum ache ladke hain. ?? ?? ?? to the moon & back! #Badrivailentine@aliaa08pic.twitter.com/jA5wW6JeyX? Varun Badri Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) February 14, 2017
Richa Chadha subtly mentioned Gurmeet Ram Rahim, head of the Dera Sacha Sauda sect and star of MSG: Lionheart 2, in her tweet:
Happy Valentine's Day pic.twitter.com/0sRXCUKQ94? TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha_) February 14, 2017
The Margarita, with a Straw actress had a more practical approach towards love:
Love is like brushing your teeth twice a day, daily maintenance but good for you in the long run. #HappyValentine? Kalki Koechlin (@kalkikanmani) February 14, 2017
Meanwhile, Rishi Kapoor was just thinking 'innovatively.' The Kapoor And Sons actor got creative with his interpretations of the idea of a valentine, and tweeted pictures explaining them on Thursday.
Innovative thinking again! pic.twitter.com/BboG5EcyoL? Rishi Kapoor -"Book" (@chintskap) February 14, 2017
Innovative thinking! pic.twitter.com/51mJMN1QAZ— Rishi Kapoor -"Book" (@chintskap) February 14, 2017
Happy Valentine's Day!