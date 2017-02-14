Valentine's Day: Preity Zinta Reveals How She Met Husband Gene

Preity also told her fans and followers: "I believe in true love, but it gets figured out by the couple with time only. Love stays only when respect goes hand in hand".
Watch Preity Zinta's Facebook chat:
This is the first Valentine's Day for Preity Zinta and Gene Goodenough after they got married on February 29 last year in a private ceremony in Los Angeles. Later, on May 13, the actress threw a lavish reception in Mumbai, inviting all her friends from the film fraternity.
Preity Zinta, star of films such as Dil Chahta Hai and Veer-Zaara, is all set to make a comeback on the big screen three years after her last movie with the Neeraj Pathak-directed action comedy Bhaiyyaji Superhitt, opposite Sunny Deol. She recently confessed that her husband encouraged her to return to acting. Preity told news agency IANS: "I am happy and lucky that I am married to somebody who pushed me back into doing a movie. Because I thought I don't want to do any more films and I moved to the business side of life." Preity's last leading role was in 2013's poorly-received Ishkq In Paris, which she also produced.
Bhaiyyaji Superhitt, which also stars Shreyas Talpade, Ameesha Patel and Arshad Warsi, has no release date as of yet.