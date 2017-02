Valentine's Day: Preity Zinta Reveals How She Met Husband Gene

On Valentine's Day, actress Preity Zinta revealed how she met husband Gene Godenough while chatting live with fans on Facebook. When asked by a fan, theactress said that she met her husband, who is a financial analyst, six years ago in Santa Monica, Los Angeles. Preity, 42, also said that they dated for five years and finally got married in February last year. That's all she would tell her fans though - no other details of the romance were forthcoming. "I met Gene 6 years back and we dated for 5 years. Later, we got married," Preity Zinta said.Preity also told her fans and followers: "I believe in true love, but it gets figured out by the couple with time only. Love stays only when respect goes hand in hand".Watch Preity Zinta's Facebook chat:This is the first Valentine's Day for Preity Zinta and Gene Goodenough after they got married on February 29 last year in a private ceremony in Los Angeles. Later, on May 13, the actress threw a lavish reception in Mumbai, inviting all her friends from the film fraternity. Preity Zinta , star of films such asand is all set to make a comeback on the big screen three years after her last movie with the Neeraj Pathak-directed action comedy, opposite Sunny Deol. She recently confessed that her husband encouraged her to return to acting. Preity told news agency IANS: "I am happy and lucky that I am married to somebody who pushed me back into doing a movie. Because I thought I don't want to do any more films and I moved to the business side of life." Preity's last leading role was in 2013's poorly-received, which she also produced., which also stars Shreyas Talpade, Ameesha Patel and Arshad Warsi, has no release date as of yet.