Advertisement
HomeBollywood

Valentine's Day: Preity Zinta Reveals How She Met Husband Gene

Preity Zinta celebrates her first Valentine's Day after marrying Gene Goodenough in February 2016

  | February 14, 2017 15:25 IST (New Delhi)
Preity Zinta

Preity Zinta and Gene Goodenough photographed in Mumbai

On Valentine's Day, actress Preity Zinta revealed how she met husband Gene Godenough while chatting live with fans on Facebook. When asked by a fan, the Kal Ho Na Ho actress said that she met her husband, who is a financial analyst, six years ago in Santa Monica, Los Angeles. Preity, 42, also said that they dated for five years and finally got married in February last year. That's all she would tell her fans though - no other details of the romance were forthcoming. "I met Gene 6 years back and we dated for 5 years. Later, we got married," Preity Zinta said.

Preity also told her fans and followers: "I believe in true love, but it gets figured out by the couple with time only. Love stays only when respect goes hand in hand".

Watch Preity Zinta's Facebook chat:
 
 
 

This is the first Valentine's Day for Preity Zinta and Gene Goodenough after they got married on February 29 last year in a private ceremony in Los Angeles. Later, on May 13, the actress threw a lavish reception in Mumbai, inviting all her friends from the film fraternity.

Preity Zinta, star of films such as Dil Chahta Hai and Veer-Zaara, is all set to make a comeback on the big screen three years after her last movie with the Neeraj Pathak-directed action comedy Bhaiyyaji Superhitt, opposite Sunny Deol. She recently confessed that her husband encouraged her to return to acting. Preity told news agency IANS: "I am happy and lucky that I am married to somebody who pushed me back into doing a movie. Because I thought I don't want to do any more films and I moved to the business side of life." Preity's last leading role was in 2013's poorly-received Ishkq In Paris, which she also produced.

Bhaiyyaji Superhitt, which also stars Shreyas Talpade, Ameesha Patel and Arshad Warsi, has no release date as of yet.
 

Highlights

  • "I met Gene 6 years back and we dated for 5 years," revealed Preity
  • "Love stays only when respect goes hand in hand," said Preity
  • Preity Zinta met Gene Goodenough in 2011 in Los Angeles
 

RelatedStories

Related Videos

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement