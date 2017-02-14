Valentine's Day: Rishi Kapoor Is Trolling Folks With These Tweets

Brace yourself, for the tweets are most likely going to make you roll on the floor laughing.
Innovative thinking again! pic.twitter.com/BboG5EcyoL? Rishi Kapoor -"Book" (@chintskap) February 14, 2017
Innovative thinking! pic.twitter.com/51mJMN1QAZ? Rishi Kapoor -"Book" (@chintskap) February 14, 2017
In April last year, Rishi Kapoor provided a chronological account of his tryst with alcohol on Twitter along with a disclaimer. "Practising drinking since Coolie days. Waise-Smoking and Drinking is hazardous (sic)," he tweeted. His tweet was accompanied by a still of himself from 1983 film Coolie, in which Amitabh Bachchan played the protagonist and he featured as a journalist. Rishi Kapoor would have been about 30 then.
Practising drinking since Coolie days. Waise-Smoking and Drinking is hazardous. People Please abstain from it. Tx! pic.twitter.com/Tk4VNRku4L? Rishi Kapoor -"Book" (@chintskap) April 5, 2016
However, it appears that Neetu Kapoor does not particularly approve of Rishi Kapoor's pursuit of the bubbly. The actor received a "reality check" when he was celebrating at a party in honour of Kapoor And Sons last year. Neetu Kapoor's expression says it all.
Think this was a reality check! What say all? Last night celebrating K&S. pic.twitter.com/JkXKkZXiK1? Rishi Kapoor -"Book" (@chintskap) April 4, 2016
Actor Rishi Kapoor recently launched his biography Khullam Khulla, in which he wrote about his encounter with underworld don Dawood Ibrahim, his father Raj Kapoor's affair with Nargis, and his co-star Amitabh Bachchan. He last featured as the eldest member of a fictional Kapoor family in Shakun Batra's Kapoor And Sons, which also had an ensemble cast comprising Sidharth Malhotra, Fawad Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ratna Pathak and Rajat Kapoor.