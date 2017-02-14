Advertisement
Valentine's Day: Rishi Kapoor Is Trolling Folks With These Tweets

  February 14, 2017
Rishi Kapoor's fondness for the bottle is one of his favourite subjects to tweet about. On Valentine's Day, while celebrities like Shilpa Shetty, Bipasha Basu and Varun Dhawan are sharing wishes for their respective special ones on social media, Rishi Kapoor is just being Rishi Kapoor. The Kapoor And Sons actor was characteristically creative with his interpretations of the idea of a valentine, and tweeted pictures explaining them on Thursday. The 64-year-old actor also confessed that the pictures are results of his 'innovative thinking.' Rishi Kapoor is married to actress Neetu Kapoor, and they are parents to actor Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahani.

In April last year, Rishi Kapoor provided a chronological account of his tryst with alcohol on Twitter along with a disclaimer. "Practising drinking since Coolie days. Waise-Smoking and Drinking is hazardous (sic)," he tweeted. His tweet was accompanied by a still of himself from 1983 film Coolie, in which Amitabh Bachchan played the protagonist and he featured as a journalist. Rishi Kapoor would have been about 30 then.
 

However, it appears that Neetu Kapoor does not particularly approve of Rishi Kapoor's pursuit of the bubbly. The actor received a "reality check" when he was celebrating at a party in honour of Kapoor And Sons last year. Neetu Kapoor's expression says it all.
 

Actor Rishi Kapoor recently launched his biography Khullam Khulla, in which he wrote about his encounter with underworld don Dawood Ibrahim, his father Raj Kapoor's affair with Nargis, and his co-star Amitabh Bachchan. He last featured as the eldest member of a fictional Kapoor family in Shakun Batra's Kapoor And Sons, which also had an ensemble cast comprising Sidharth Malhotra, Fawad Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ratna Pathak and Rajat Kapoor.
 

