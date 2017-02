Valentine's Day: This Is What Sidharth Malhotra Plans To Do

Actor Sidharth Malhotra's plans for Valentine's Day are not quite what many of us were expecting. On Wednesday, theactor was asked about his schedule for February 14, and he appeared a little startled as he said he did not remember Valentine's Day was just a day away. Sidharth, who is rumoured to be dating hisco-star Alia Bhatt, exclaimed: "Valentine's day is tomorrow! Yes, thanks for reminding me," reported news agency IANS. Upcoming action thrilleris what's been keeping Sidharth very busy. Sidharth recently wrapped the shoot ofand told IANS: "We had loads of fun making it."Looks like Sidharth is going to have a working Valentine's Day. Of his plans for the day, he told IANS: "My plans for tomorrow is only working, nothing else. Valentine's day is tomorrow, yes, thanks for reminding me."Meanwhile, Sidharth's rumoured girlfriend Alia has been generous with suggestions for Valentine's Day gifts. Alia and Sidharth made their Bollywood debut with Karan Johar'sin 2012 and are rumoured to be dating for a while now. Alia refused to divulge details about her Valentine's Day roster but told IANS that even a simple gift can be as special as "limited edition", if given with love.Sidharth Malhotra, 32, was last seen in 2016's time-travel filmwhile Alia Bhatt, 23, last starred in. Alia also hasset for release on March 10, andin the pipeline.(With IANS inputs)