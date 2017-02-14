Advertisement
Valentine's Day: This Is What Sidharth Malhotra Plans To Do

Valentine's Day: Sidharth Malhotra's plans for Valentine's Day are not quite what many of us were expecting

Valentine's Day

Valentine's Day: Sidharth Malhotra recently wrapped the shoot of Reloaded (courtesy: s1dofficial)

Actor Sidharth Malhotra's plans for Valentine's Day are not quite what many of us were expecting. On Wednesday, the Student Of The Year actor was asked about his schedule for February 14, and he appeared a little startled as he said he did not remember Valentine's Day was just a day away. Sidharth, who is rumoured to be dating his Kapoor And Sons co-star Alia Bhatt, exclaimed: "Valentine's day is tomorrow! Yes, thanks for reminding me," reported news agency IANS. Upcoming action thriller Reloaded is what's been keeping Sidharth very busy. Sidharth recently wrapped the shoot of Reloaded and told IANS: "We had loads of fun making it."

Looks like Sidharth is going to have a working Valentine's Day. Of his plans for the day, he told IANS: "My plans for tomorrow is only working, nothing else. Valentine's day is tomorrow, yes, thanks for reminding me."

Meanwhile, Sidharth's rumoured girlfriend Alia has been generous with suggestions for Valentine's Day gifts. Alia and Sidharth made their Bollywood debut with Karan Johar's Student Of The Year in 2012 and are rumoured to be dating for a while now. Alia refused to divulge details about her Valentine's Day roster but told IANS that even a simple gift can be as special as "limited edition", if given with love.

Sidharth Malhotra, 32, was last seen in 2016's time-travel film Baar Baar Dekho while Alia Bhatt, 23, last starred in Dear Zindagi. Alia also has Badrinath Ki Dulhania set for release on March 10, and Dragon in the pipeline.

(With IANS inputs)

