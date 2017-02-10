Valentine's Day Will Be Special For Bipasha Basu, Kishwer Merchant, Divyanka Tripathi And Other Newly-Weds

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover
Actress Bipasha Basu married television star Karan Singh Grover on April 30, 2016 after a courtship of one year. The actors fell in love on the sets of Alone. Ahead of Valentine's Day, the couple have shot together for a commercial.
Take a look at this 'lovely video' featuring Bipasha and Karan:
Bipasha and Karan were often spotted together at parties and holidays before they got married. Karan was previously married to actresses Shraddha Nigam and Jennifer Winget. Bipasha and Karan's wedding was a close-knit affair and the rituals took place as per Bengali traditions.
Bipasha and Karan were spotted celebrating the New Year in Australia.
Hazel Keech and Yuvraj Singh
Cricketer Yuvraj Singh married model-turned-actress Hazel Keech in November 2016. Their wedding was the most-talked about events of the year. The couple first had a Sikh wedding in Chandigarh and then flew to Goa for another wedding as per Hindu rituals. Their wedding was attended by Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma, Mahendra Singh Dhoni and his wife Sakshi, and several other cricketers.
The couple got engaged in 2015 in Bali. In a chat show, Yuvraj had revealed that he had proposed to Hazel three years back, but she had turned him down, making him determined to marry only her.
The couple haven't yet revealed their Valentine's Day plans. Until then, browse these pictures of them:
Hazel and Yuvraj went to an undisclosed location for their honeymoon.
Kishwer Merchant and Suyyash Rai
Television stars Kishwer Merchant and Suyyash Rai had a fairy tale wedding on December 16. The couple dated for about six years before getting married. They first met on the sets of the show Pyaar Ki Ek Kahaani and since then, it was no looking back for them. Last month, the couple flew to California for their honeymoon and the pictures are proof that they had the time of their lives.
Here are some pictures from their honeymoon diaries:
Kishwer and Suyyash also appeared together on Bigg Boss.
Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya
Divyanka and Vivek are among the top television actors. They fell in love on the sets of Ye Hai Mohabbatein. Divyanka and Vivek married on July 8, 2016 in Bhopal. The couple also shot for an adorable wedding trailer Rang Dey.
They went for a month-long honeymoon to Europe during Christmas and New Year.
Divyanka stars as the lead on Ye Hai Mohabbatein while Vivek features on Kavach... Kaali Shaktiyon Se. Both are among television's top-rated shows.
Preity Zinta and Gene Goodenough
Preity Zinta married Gene Goodenough in a private ceremony in Los Angeles on 29 February, 2016. The couple had been dating for quite some time. The wedding was conducted according to Hindu rituals. After the wedding ceremony, the 42-year-old actress introduced her husband to her Bollywood fraternity at a reception in Mumbai on May 13.
See pictures from Preity and Gene's wedding diaries:
So since u all are asking, the only thing new about being married is having to wear a #Choora for a couple of weeks pic.twitter.com/HKMLbe1IF1? Preity zinta (@realpreityzinta) March 20, 2016
Speaking to news agency IANS, the Kal Ho Naa Ho actress, who had decided to quit Bollywood, said, "I am happy and lucky that I am married to somebody who pushed me back into doing a movie." Preity's new film Bhaiyyaji Superhitt is a work-in-progress.
Here's wishing all the lovely couples a very happy Valentine week!