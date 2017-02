Varun Dhawan And Arjun Kapoor's Bromance Is All Over Twitter

Friends. Walking for my friend @kunalrawalvibe with my friend @arjunk26. Who got pissed I picked him up but then pic.twitter.com/sMtlM7MOzr ? VarunBadrinathdhawan (@Varun_dvn) February 1, 2017

Actor Varun Dhawan walked the ramp for designer Kunal Rawal with his colleague Arjun Kapoor on Wednesday. Varun, who will be next seen in Karan Johar'stweeted that Arjun "got pissed I picked him up but then" (he walked the ramp with him). Varun, who changed his Twitter moniker to 'VarunBadrinathdhawan,' shared a picture from the event and well, the trio looked happy. Arjun and Varun were a part of Kunal Rawal's 'The Race of Separates' presentation at the Lakme Fashion Week which started on February 1. Meanwhile, Arjun and Varun recently appeared on Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan recently.Here's what Varun tweeted:Arjun shared Varun's post and added: "How can anyone stay angry with Badri??? Walking like a baausss badristyle!!! (sic)."And an overwhelmed Varun replied a la Badri style: "Arjungood friend ho."The teaser of Varun Dhawan's Badrinath Ki Dulhania released recently to general applause on Twitter.is a sequel (of sorts) of Varun'swhich released in 2014.also stars Alia Bhatt. The film's trailer will release on February 2 and the film on March 10.is produced by Karan Johar and directed by Shashank Khaitan.Meanwhile, Arjun Kapoor has guest starred in many other episodes while Varun will return once again to the show, this time with hisco-star Alia Bhatt. Varun and Alia debuted together in Karan Johar-directed, which released in 2012.