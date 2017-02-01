Advertisement
Varun Dhawan And Arjun Kapoor's Bromance Is All Over Twitter

Varun Dhawan walked the ramp for designer Kunal Rawal with his colleague Arjun Kapoor on Wednesday

  | February 01, 2017 23:39 IST (New Delhi)
Varun Dhawan

Varun and Arjun walked the ramp for Kunal Rawal at LFW (Image courtesy: Karan Johar)

Actor Varun Dhawan walked the ramp for designer Kunal Rawal with his colleague Arjun Kapoor on Wednesday. Varun, who will be next seen in Karan Johar's Badrinath Ki Dulhania tweeted that Arjun "got pissed I picked him up but then" (he walked the ramp with him). Varun, who changed his Twitter moniker to 'VarunBadrinathdhawan,' shared a picture from the event and well, the trio looked happy. Arjun and Varun were a part of Kunal Rawal's 'The Race of Separates' presentation at the Lakme Fashion Week which started on February 1. Meanwhile, Arjun and Varun recently appeared on Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan recently.

Here's what Varun tweeted:
 

Arjun shared Varun's post and added: "How can anyone stay angry with Badri??? Walking like a baausss badristyle!!! (sic)."
 

And an overwhelmed Varun replied a la Badri style: "Arjun bhaiya tum hamara bahut good friend ho."
 

The teaser of Varun Dhawan's Badrinath Ki Dulhania released recently to general applause on Twitter. Badrinath Ki Dulhania is a sequel (of sorts) of Varun's Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania which released in 2014. Badrinath Ki Dulhania also stars Alia Bhatt. The film's trailer will release on February 2 and the film on March 10. Badrinath Ki Dulhania is produced by Karan Johar and directed by Shashank Khaitan.

Meanwhile, Arjun Kapoor has guest starred in many other episodes while Varun will return once again to the show, this time with his Badrinath Ki Dulhania co-star Alia Bhatt. Varun and Alia debuted together in Karan Johar-directed Student Of The year, which released in 2012.

