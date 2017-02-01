Varun Dhawan And Arjun Kapoor's Bromance Is All Over Twitter

Here's what Varun tweeted:
Friends. Walking for my friend @kunalrawalvibe with my friend @arjunk26. Who got pissed I picked him up but then pic.twitter.com/sMtlM7MOzr? VarunBadrinathdhawan (@Varun_dvn) February 1, 2017
Arjun shared Varun's post and added: "How can anyone stay angry with Badri??? Walking like a baausss badristyle!!! (sic)."
How can anyone stay angry with Badri ??? Walking like a baausss badristyle !!! https://t.co/xdESZKDoG7? Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) February 1, 2017
And an overwhelmed Varun replied a la Badri style: "Arjun bhaiya tum hamara bahut good friend ho."
Arjun bhaiya tum hamara good friend ho https://t.co/zmynaX0Q2E? VarunBadrinathdhawan (@Varun_dvn) February 1, 2017
The teaser of Varun Dhawan's Badrinath Ki Dulhania released recently to general applause on Twitter. Badrinath Ki Dulhania is a sequel (of sorts) of Varun's Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania which released in 2014. Badrinath Ki Dulhania also stars Alia Bhatt. The film's trailer will release on February 2 and the film on March 10. Badrinath Ki Dulhania is produced by Karan Johar and directed by Shashank Khaitan.
Meanwhile, Arjun Kapoor has guest starred in many other episodes while Varun will return once again to the show, this time with his Badrinath Ki Dulhania co-star Alia Bhatt. Varun and Alia debuted together in Karan Johar-directed Student Of The year, which released in 2012.