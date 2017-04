Varun Dhawan Celebrates 30th Birthday. What Sonakshi Sinha, Arjun Kapoor And Other Celebs Said

Hippity Happity birthday @Varun_dvn ! Wish ur judwaa bhai from me too ? NOOR (@sonakshisinha) April 24, 2017

Till today I didn't know there where two of us #rajaandprem A post shared by Varun Dhawan (@varundvn) on Apr 23, 2017 at 10:30pm PDT

Happy birthday to my brother from another mother !!! @varundvn #vdin3d #Repost @arjunk.fc with @repostapp HBD To #varundhawan I love their friendship very much#varjun #arjunkapoor A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor) on Apr 24, 2017 at 1:39am PDT

Happy birthday @Varun_dvn .... big love to you and bless you always!!! Have a super year.... pic.twitter.com/BPARQBVvaO ? Karan Johar (@karanjohar) April 23, 2017

The man who has incredible engegy on screen & off screen. @Varun_dvn .. Happy Birthday my friend pic.twitter.com/TVA0GxewYJ ? Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) April 24, 2017

Happpyyy Birthdayyy Bhaii @Varun_dvn Have Super Amazing Year ahead.... Stay the way you are Love you Bhaii!! pic.twitter.com/rxHNF0XsvY ? Varun Sharma (@varunsharma90) April 24, 2017

Happy B'day @Varun_dvn! Keep killing it broski..proud of all your success & btw our song is still pending, so that can be my return gift ? ARMAAN MALIK (@ArmaanMalik22) April 24, 2017

Varun Dhawan is celebrating his 30th birthday today and wishes are pouring in from his fans and colleagues. Varun Dhawan, who is currently busy shooting for his upcoming filmin London, received a special birthday wish from Sonakshi Sinha. The 29-year-old actress not only wished theactor but also his 'twin' in a post on Twitter. "Hippity Happity birthday @Varun_dvn ! Wish ur judwaa bhai from me too(sic)," wrote Sonakshi Sinha. Today, the Dishoom actor had shared a picture on social media featuring both his characters from Judwaa 2 . He wrote: "Till today I didn't know there where two of us #rajaandprem(sic)."See Sonakshi Sinha and Varun Dhawan's posts below:Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan's close friend, also shared a heartwarming collage with theactor on social media wishing him on his special day. He wrote: "Happy birthday to my brother from another mother !!!"Other Bollywood celebrities who wished Varun Dhawan are - filmmaker Karan Johar, Jacqueline Fernandez, Huma Qureshi, Riteish Deshmukh, Varun Sharma and singer Armaan Malik.Check out their tweets below:, which is a sequel to 1997 hit filmstarring Salman Khan and Karisma Kapoor, also features Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu . The film, directed by David Dhawan, is scheduled to release in theatres on September 29.Varun Dhawan made his Bollywood debut with 2012 movie, co-starring Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra. He was last seen in Shashank Khaitan's. The film, produced by Karan Johar, also starred Alia Bhatt.has earned over Rs 200 crore at the box office.