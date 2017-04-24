Varun Dhawan Celebrates 30th Birthday. What Sonakshi Sinha, Arjun Kapoor And Other Celebs Said

See Sonakshi Sinha and Varun Dhawan's posts below:
Hippity Happity birthday @Varun_dvn ! Wish ur judwaa bhai from me too? NOOR (@sonakshisinha) April 24, 2017
Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan's close friend, also shared a heartwarming collage with the Main Tera Hero actor on social media wishing him on his special day. He wrote: "Happy birthday to my brother from another mother !!!"
Other Bollywood celebrities who wished Varun Dhawan are - filmmaker Karan Johar, Jacqueline Fernandez, Huma Qureshi, Riteish Deshmukh, Varun Sharma and singer Armaan Malik.
Check out their tweets below:
Happy birthday @Varun_dvn .... big love to you and bless you always!!! Have a super year.... pic.twitter.com/BPARQBVvaO? Karan Johar (@karanjohar) April 23, 2017
Happy happy birthday, @Varun_dvn!! Stay crazy!!! pic.twitter.com/K1lZglHR7p? Jacqueline Fernandez (@Asli_Jacqueline) April 23, 2017
Happy burdayyyyy @Varun_dvn Stay happy stay cray craylove you loads rockstar #throwbackpicture#blessedboypic.twitter.com/K5xSjEcjoT? Huma Qureshi (@humasqureshi) April 24, 2017
The man who has incredible engegy on screen & off screen. @Varun_dvn .. Happy Birthday my friend pic.twitter.com/TVA0GxewYJ? Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) April 24, 2017
Happpyyy Birthdayyy Bhaii @Varun_dvn Have Super Amazing Year ahead.... Stay the way you are Love you Bhaii!! pic.twitter.com/rxHNF0XsvY? Varun Sharma (@varunsharma90) April 24, 2017
Happy B'day @Varun_dvn! Keep killing it broski..proud of all your success & btw our song is still pending, so that can be my return gift? ARMAAN MALIK (@ArmaanMalik22) April 24, 2017
Judwaa 2, which is a sequel to 1997 hit film Judwaa starring Salman Khan and Karisma Kapoor, also features Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu. The film, directed by David Dhawan, is scheduled to release in theatres on September 29.
Varun Dhawan made his Bollywood debut with 2012 movie Student Of The Year, co-starring Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra. He was last seen in Shashank Khaitan's Badrinath Ki Dulhania. The film, produced by Karan Johar, also starred Alia Bhatt. Badrinath Ki Dulhania has earned over Rs 200 crore at the box office.