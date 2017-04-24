Advertisement
HomeBollywood

Varun Dhawan Celebrates 30th Birthday. What Sonakshi Sinha, Arjun Kapoor And Other Celebs Said

Varun Dhawan, who is currently busy shooting for his upcoming film Judwaa 2 in London, received a special birthday wish from Sonakshi Sinha. "Hippity Happity birthday @Varun_dvn ! Wish ur judwaa bhai from me too(sic)," tweeted Sonakshi Sinha

  | April 24, 2017 17:27 IST (New Delhi)
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan was last seen in Badrinath Ki Dulhania (Image courtesy: Varun Dhawan)

Highlights

  • Today, Varun shared a picture featuring both his characters from Judwaa 2
  • Arjun also shared a heartwarming collage with Varun on social media
  • "Happy birthday to my brother from another mother!!!," wrote Arjun Kapoor
Varun Dhawan is celebrating his 30th birthday today and wishes are pouring in from his fans and colleagues. Varun Dhawan, who is currently busy shooting for his upcoming film Judwaa 2 in London, received a special birthday wish from Sonakshi Sinha. The 29-year-old actress not only wished the Dilwale actor but also his 'twin' in a post on Twitter. "Hippity Happity birthday @Varun_dvn ! Wish ur judwaa bhai from me too(sic)," wrote Sonakshi Sinha. Today, the Dishoom actor had shared a picture on social media featuring both his characters from Judwaa 2. He wrote: "Till today I didn't know there where two of us #rajaandprem(sic)."

See Sonakshi Sinha and Varun Dhawan's posts below:
 
 
 

Till today I didn't know there where two of us #rajaandprem

A post shared by Varun Dhawan (@varundvn) on



Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan's close friend, also shared a heartwarming collage with the Main Tera Hero actor on social media wishing him on his special day. He wrote: "Happy birthday to my brother from another mother !!!"
 

Other Bollywood celebrities who wished Varun Dhawan are - filmmaker Karan Johar, Jacqueline Fernandez, Huma Qureshi, Riteish Deshmukh, Varun Sharma and singer Armaan Malik.

Check out their tweets below:
 
 
 
 
 
 

Judwaa 2, which is a sequel to 1997 hit film Judwaa starring Salman Khan and Karisma Kapoor, also features Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu. The film, directed by David Dhawan, is scheduled to release in theatres on September 29.

Varun Dhawan made his Bollywood debut with 2012 movie Student Of The Year, co-starring Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra. He was last seen in Shashank Khaitan's Badrinath Ki Dulhania. The film, produced by Karan Johar, also starred Alia Bhatt. Badrinath Ki Dulhania has earned over Rs 200 crore at the box office.
 

 

RelatedStories

Related Videos

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement