Varun Dhawan Reacts To Govinda's Comments About Father David Dhawan: "I Respect Him"

Excerpt: In a recent interview, Varun Dhawan said: "Woh varisht hai, mein unka samman karta hoon. Mein unki barabari kabhi nahi kar sakta"( He is a senior actor and I respect him. I will never be able to match up to him.)

  | February 18, 2017 10:47 IST (New Delhi)
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan is currently promoting his film Badrinath Ki Dulhani(Image courtesy: varundvn )

Actor Varun Dhawan, who initially avoided commenting on Govinda's remarks on his filmmaker father, David Dhawan, finally has broken his silence. The 29-year-old actor said: ""Alochna honi chahiye...Alochan se mein bahut kuch seekhta hoon. Woh kehte hai mujhme aur unmei koi samantaye nahi hai. Yeh sahi hai. Kisi mein samantayein ho bhi nahi sakti. Woh varisht hai, mein unka samman karta hoon. Mein unki barabari kabhi nahi kar sakta," reports Bollywood Life. (There should be criticism. I learn a lot from criticism. He says there is no similarity between him and me which is right. There cannot be similarities. He is a senior actor and I respect him. I will never be able to match up to him.)

Govinda, 53, talking about Varun and his father told news agency IANS: "How can he (Varun) be like me? To become Govinda, he needs to be innocent, uneducated and a poor village boy. Varun is already a son of a director. In the last six years, he hasn't done more than two films with his father, whereas I did 17 films with his father."

Varun Dhawan is currently busy promoting his upcoming film Badrnath Ki Dulhani co-starring Alia Bhatt. The film has been produced by Karan Johar and is scheduled to release a week after Govinda's comeback film Aa Gaya Hero. Govinda, who was last seen in 2014 movie Happy Ending, also slammed Karan, 44, for releasing Varun's film a week after his own. He told Pinkvilla: "It's a well-planned and smart move by Karan that he's releasing his film a week after mine. Mujhe woh kabhi seedha nahi lagta hai."

Govinda had also criticised David Dhawan while promoting his upcoming film. He told the reporters that David Dhawan stole his film concept (Chashme Baddoor) and made the film with Rishi Kapoor. The Kill/Dil actor also said that after working with the 61-year-old filmmaker in 17 movies including hit films like- Coolie No.1, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan , he had ignored his request to collaborate for 18th film. "I kept requesting him to take at least one shot with me so that it could be my 18th film with him. But I don't know what he had in his mind," Govinda told news agency PTI.

Govinda's Aa Gaya Hero is releasing on March 3 and also stars Richa Sharma, Ashutosh Rana and Chandrachur Singh.

(With PTI and IANS inputs)

