Varun Dhawan Reacts To Govinda's Comments About Father David Dhawan: "I Respect Him"

Actor Varun Dhawan, who initially avoided commenting on Govinda's remarks on his filmmaker father, David Dhawan, finally has broken his silence. The 29-year-old actor said: "" reports Bollywood Life . (There should be criticism. I learn a lot from criticism. He says there is no similarity between him and me which is right. There cannot be similarities. He is a senior actor and I respect him. I will never be able to match up to him.)Govinda, 53, talking about Varun and his father told news agency IANS: "How can he (Varun) be like me? To become Govinda, he needs to be innocent, uneducated and a poor village boy. Varun is already a son of a director. In the last six years, he hasn't done more than two films with his father, whereas I did 17 films with his father."Varun Dhawan is currently busy promoting his upcoming filmco-starring Alia Bhatt. The film has been produced by Karan Johar and is scheduled to release a week after Govinda's comeback film. Govinda, who was last seen in 2014 movie, also slammed Karan, 44 , for releasing Varun's film a week after his own. He told Pinkvilla : "It's a well-planned and smart move by Karan that he's releasing his film a week after mine.."Govinda had also criticised David Dhawan while promoting his upcoming film. He told the reporters that David Dhawan stole his film concept () and made the film with Rishi Kapoor. Theactor also said that after working with the 61-year-old filmmaker in 17 movies including hit films like-, he had ignored his request to collaborate for 18th film. "I kept requesting him to take at least one shot with me so that it could be my 18th film with him. But I don't know what he had in his mind," Govinda told news agency PTI.Govinda'sis releasing on March 3 and also stars Richa Sharma, Ashutosh Rana and Chandrachur Singh.(With PTI and IANS inputs)