Varun Dhawan Says Badrinath Ki Dulhania Is Close To His Heart

Actor Varun Dhawan who is prepping for the release of Badrinath Ki Dulhania , also starring Alia Bhatt, said that the film is close to his heart, reported news agency IANS. "is going to be my first release of this year, so this one is really close to my heart," said the 29-year-old actor to IANS. Varun will be seen as Badri, a 'suitable match' for Alia, who will play Vaidehi. The trailer ofreceived great response. The r emixed version of Tamma Tamma Loge has topped the chartbusters and is a massive hit. Varun told IANS that he is "happy" with the response he's getting for the film.Watch the trailer ofThe Shashank Khaitan-directed film releases on March 10. This is the third time Alia and Varun have been co-starred in a film. Varun told IANS, "We have really worked hard on the film. Let's hope the audience will enjoy the festive season with my film." Tamma Tamma Again is a revamped version of 1990 film Thanedaar popular songfeaturing Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt. The song's vocals are still by Bappi Lahiri, Anuradha Paudwal.Watch Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt'sAlia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan made their acting debut in 2012 with Karan Johar'salso starring Sidharth Malhotra, who earlier told IANSseems to be "good and amazing."is a sequel to Alia and Varun's 2014 film(With IANS inputs)