Varun Dhawan Says Badrinath Ki Dulhania Is Close To His Heart

Watch the trailer of Badrinath Ki Dulhania:
The Shashank Khaitan-directed film releases on March 10. This is the third time Alia and Varun have been co-starred in a film. Varun told IANS, "We have really worked hard on the film. Let's hope the audience will enjoy the festive season with my film."
Tamma Tamma Again is a revamped version of 1990 film Thanedaarpopular song Tamma Tamma Loge featuring Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt. The song's vocals are still by Bappi Lahiri, Anuradha Paudwal.
Watch Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt's Tamma Tamma Again:
Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan made their acting debut in 2012 with Karan Johar's Student Of The Year also starring Sidharth Malhotra, who earlier told IANS Badrinath Ki Dulhania seems to be "good and amazing."
Badrinath Ki Dulhania is a sequel to Alia and Varun's 2014 film Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania"
(With IANS inputs)