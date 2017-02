Varun Dhawan Says His 'Dulhania,' Alia Bhatt Will Be A Good Bahu

Actor Varun Dhawan, who his prepping for the release of his upcoming film Badrinath Ki Dulhania feels his co-star Alia Bhatt will be a good daughter-in-law, reports news agency PTI. Speaking at the trailer launch of the film, the 29-year-old actor said, "I think Alia will be a good daughter-in-law as she is good with parents and will manage the whole family." Further, Alia asked him whether she would be a good wife, to which Varun replied, "I can't say." Alia and Varun debuted in 2012 with Karan Johar'sco-starring Sidharth Malhotra. The upcoming rom-comis a sequel to their 2014 filmIn Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Varun plays Badrinath Bansal aka Badri while Alia features as Vaidehi Trivedi, Badri's. The film's trailer was released on Thursday and it received huge appreciation on Twitter.Alia, 23, who was last seen inhas played the role of a bride twice on screen inandand she said enjoys playing the character. "This is third time I am playingon screen. I thinkis going with my spirit that's me. Alia equals to," said Alia to PTI. Directed by Shashank Khaitan, Badrinath Ki Dulhania also stars stars Gauhar Khan, Mohit Marwah, Shweta Basu Prasad, Girish Karnad and Anupama Kumar. It is produced by Karan Johar and will hit the screens on March 10.Apart from, Varun will be seen inalong with Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu. The shooting for the film began on Wednesday.(With PTI inputs)