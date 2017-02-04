Varun Dhawan Says His 'Dulhania,' Alia Bhatt Will Be A Good Bahu

In Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Varun plays Badrinath Bansal aka Badri while Alia features as Vaidehi Trivedi, Badri's dulhania. The film's trailer was released on Thursday and it received huge appreciation on Twitter.
See the trailer of Badrinath Ki Dulhania here:
Alia, 23, who was last seen in Dear Zindagi has played the role of a bride twice on screen in 2 States and Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and she said enjoys playing the character. "This is third time I am playing dulhania on screen. I think dulhania is going with my spirit that's me. Alia equals to dulhania," said Alia to PTI.
Directed by Shashank Khaitan, Badrinath Ki Dulhania also stars stars Gauhar Khan, Mohit Marwah, Shweta Basu Prasad, Girish Karnad and Anupama Kumar. It is produced by Karan Johar and will hit the screens on March 10.
Apart from Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Varun will be seen in Judwaa 2 along with Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu. The shooting for the film began on Wednesday.
(With PTI inputs)