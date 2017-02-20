Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor Condemn Attack On Malayalam Actress

"I'm disgusted," tweeted Varun Dhawan. Shraddha Kapoor urged everyone to 'take this attack personally.' Arjun Kapoor questioned, 'How do we make our women safe?'
This is so shameful im honestly disgusted. We as a nation and as a society have to answer back https://t.co/01nQWdSovl? Varun Badri Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) February 19, 2017
Anybody going to do anything about the safety of women in this country?Each & everyone of us has to take this attack personally.Heartbroken.? Shraddha (@ShraddhaKapoor) February 19, 2017
How do we make our woman safe ??? Does anyone in our government have an answer ??? Where does the change lie ?? Thru law or thru education ? https://t.co/qNrN8rnSFo? Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) February 19, 2017
Some of the Malayalam film industry's biggest stars posted reactions on Facebook. Mohanlal called for speedy justice:
Dulquer Salmaan wrote that he was 'sickened and frightened':
Prithviraj Sukumaran railed against the 'sensationalizing' of the assault and warned against 'celebrating someone else's misfortune':
Dulquer's father Mamootty said at the Kochi protest that "she has the support of several people who love her, be it the common people, film fraternity, police and government. She has my word that I am with her. She must stand strong."
The actress' former and current drivers masterminded the attack, say the police.