Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor Condemn Attack On Malayalam Actress

This is so shameful im honestly disgusted. We as a nation and as a society have to answer back https://t.co/01nQWdSovl ? Varun Badri Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) February 19, 2017

Anybody going to do anything about the safety of women in this country?Each & everyone of us has to take this attack personally.Heartbroken. ? Shraddha (@ShraddhaKapoor) February 19, 2017

How do we make our woman safe ??? Does anyone in our government have an answer ??? Where does the change lie ?? Thru law or thru education ? https://t.co/qNrN8rnSFo ? Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) February 19, 2017