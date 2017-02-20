Advertisement
Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor Condemn Attack On Malayalam Actress

"I'm disgusted," tweeted Varun Dhawan. Shraddha Kapoor urged everyone to 'take this attack personally.' Arjun Kapoor questioned, 'How do we make our women safe?'

  | February 20, 2017 16:02 IST (New Delhi)
Malayalam Actress Abduction

Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor photographed in Mumbai

The alleged abduction and molestation of a Malayalam actress has prompted angry reactions from actors in Bollywood as well as her Southern colleagues. Three men have been arrested in Kerala in connection with the assault, which took place in a moving car on Friday. The actress was allegedly driven around for over two hours and molested by a group of men who forced their way into her car. The actress, 30, was then thrown out near Kochi. She alleges that the men who attacked her also took photos and video. Yesterday, several South stars organized a protest meet near the city. On Twitter, actors like Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor reacted with horror and anger.

"I'm disgusted," tweeted Varun Dhawan. Shraddha Kapoor urged everyone to 'take this attack personally.' Arjun Kapoor questioned, 'How do we make our women safe?'
 
 
 

Some of the Malayalam film industry's biggest stars posted reactions on Facebook. Mohanlal called for speedy justice:
 

Dulquer Salmaan wrote that he was 'sickened and frightened':
 


Prithviraj Sukumaran railed against the 'sensationalizing' of the assault and warned against 'celebrating someone else's misfortune':
 


Dulquer's father Mamootty said at the Kochi protest that "she has the support of several people who love her, be it the common people, film fraternity, police and government. She has my word that I am with her. She must stand strong."

The actress' former and current drivers masterminded the attack, say the police.
 

