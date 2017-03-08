Varun Dhawan Teams Up With Shoojit Sircar For His Next Venture

Badrinath Ki Dulhania, directed by Shashank Khaitan, is Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt's third movie together. The duo made their Bollywood debut with Karan Johar's Student Of The Year along with Sidharth Malhotra. They also shared the screen space in the 2014 movie Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania. Speaking about his co-star and friend, Varun told IANS: "Alia is a wonderful co-actor and very natural on the sets. With our three films, we now know each other and take the cue from one another. And what I understand, she does not like too many rehearsals before a take and acts instinctively."
Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt have been extensively promoting their film Badrinath Ki Dulhania across India as well as on social media. The film has been produced by Karan Johar under Dharma Productions.
Varun Dhawan's next film Judwaa 2 is scheduled for release in September.
(With IANS inputs)