Varun Dhawan Was Asked About Natasha Dalal Again. Here's What He Said

Actor Varun Dhawan, rumoured to be dating designer Natasha Dalal, has urged the press not to use the reported romance as a subject for headlines. Write about us if something dramatic happens - "like Varun gets punched by his girlfriend" - the 29-year-old actor told mid-day
. And no, he didn't confirm that he and Natasha are indeed dating although he did admit to having a 'special woman in (his) life.' Varun Dhawan stars with Alia Bhatt in upcoming film Badrinath Ki Dulhania
. Of his potential real life Dulhania
, this is what the actor told mid-day
: "The day I settle down, I will announce it to the world. I am proud of the special woman in my life and the world should know about her. I don't want to be in news for dating someone. I can understand if something dramatic happens - like Varun gets punched by his girlfriend - and people write about that. But using her to stay in news doesn't work. Besides, I have learnt that gossip is not indicative of someone's popularity; box office figures are."A very Bollywood profundity
, from an actor who has experienced both blockbuster success in films like ABCD 2
as well as critical acclaim in Badlapur
. When he wants to reveal details of his personal life, the Student Of The Year
star told mid-day
he plans to do it via an autobiography.
Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal, who are childhood friends, were photographed together on Valentine's Day and she was also his plus-one at Shahid Kapoor's pre-birthday
bash two weeks ago.
Badrinath Ki Dulhania
, which releases on March 10, stars Varun as the gauche title character in romantic pursuit of Vaidehi, played by Alia, who seems clearly out of his league. After the film, which the actors are currently heavily promoting, Varun Dhawan will begin work on his father David Dhawan's Judwaa 2
.