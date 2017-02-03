Varun Dhawan Was Like His Badrinath Ki Dulhania Character In College, Or So He Says

"Today, we all Google when we do something. But Badrinath is not like that. He just does it straight away if he thinks of doing something," he added.
Well, no harm done, Varun. Everyone liked Badri. Superstar Shah Rukh Khan too liked you tedha mooh
Talking about the actors who have influenced his style of acting, the Badlapur actor said: "I am a very big fan of Chichi bhaiyya (Govinda) or the three Khans (Shah Rukh, Aamir and Salman) or Akshay Kumar and Hrithik Roshan also, because they are my inspirations of what I am doing today. I can't deny that. All these heroes do inspire me to be a hero on screen and somewhere in my performance, they do play a part. Every creative person does get inspired and you have to choose the right people to be inspired," he told IANS.
Varun's director father David Dhawan has made several films with Govinda and Salman Khan (together and separately). In fact, Varun is all set to star in the reboot version of Salman Khan's Judwaa.
"It will be unfair to say that I've seen Arnold Schwarzenegger to become an actor in Hindi cinema. I've gone to the theatre to see Sanjay Dutt and Salman Khan dance and I screamed," he added.
After Badrinath Ki Dulhani, which releases on March 17, Varun will be seen in Judwaa 2 along with Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu.
(With IANS inputs)