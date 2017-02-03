Varun Dhawan's Judwaa 2 Goes On Floors. Yay!

The original Judwaa starred Salman Khan as separated brothers Raja and Prem Malhotra opposite actresses Karisma Kapoor and Rambha. Varun Dhawan has been cast with actresses Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu in the sequel. In November last year, Varun tweeted saying: "It's official, Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu with the two of me (in) Judwaa 2."
It's OFFICIAL.@taapsee and @Asli_Jacqueline with the 2 of me #Judwaa2pic.twitter.com/AGOiPsurAh? VarunBadrinathdhawan (@Varun_dvn) November 21, 2016
Judwaa 2 has roped in the scenic beach-locales of the Mediterranean and will also have tapori-style dialogues. Judwaa 2 will also feature a reworked version of the popular song Tan Tan Taara from Judwaa. A source close to the film's unit told Mumbai Mirror : "It's a commercial film being planned on a grand scale with beach locations in the Mediterranean. The script is generously peppered with tapori slang and a remix of the chartbuster Tan Tana Tan Tan Tan Tara from the original is in the works. The icing on the cake is that a special appearance is being written for bhaijaan. Salman has already agreed to step in as a 'godfather-gunda' to Varun's twins."
Judwaa 2 is scheduled to hit screens on September 29.