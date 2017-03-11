Veena Malik Ends Marriage With Asad Khattak After 3 Years

After Asad Khattak failed to answer the court's summons, Veena Malik's divorce plea was accepted. 'The court accepted Veena's plea and issued a decree last month validating divorce between the couple,' a court official told PTI.
Veena Malika and Asad Khattak got married in December 2013 in Dubai and have been living separately for the last three months. They have two children together - Abram (2) and Amal (1). Veena Malik, who has quit the entertainment industry after marriage, reportedly wanted to rejoin the showbiz, but Asad Khattak 'insisting she look after their two children,' reports PTI.
On Twitter, Dubai-based Asad Bashir Khan Khattak describes himself as businessman, singer, actor and humanitarian. Veena Malik is an actress since 2000. She started her career in Pakistan with films like Tere Pyar Mein, Koi Tujh Sa Kahan and Mohabbatan Sachiyan. She featured on television show Bigg Boss in 2010 after which she starred in Bollywood films like Zindagi 50-50 and Super Model, and Kannada film Dirty Picture: Silk Sakkath Maga.
(With PTI inputs)