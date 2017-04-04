Veteran Actor Vinod Khanna Hospitalised In Mumbai

"Vinod Khanna is recovering well and is much better," PTI quoted hospital sources as saying.
Vinod Khanna has two sons- Rahul Khanna and Akshaye Khanna from his first marriage and one son, Saakshi and a daughter, Shraddha from his second marriage.
Vinod Khanna is currently the sitting MP from Gurdaspur. In a career spanning 49 years, he has appeared in over 141 films. In 1999, Vinod Khanna received a Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award for his contribution to the film industry for over three decades. He also featured in the television show Mere Apne, produced by Smriti Irani.
Vinod Khanna was last seen in 2015 movie Dilwale starring Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon. He will next feature in Ek Thi Rani Aisi Bhi, directed by Gul Bahar Singh. The film also stars Hema Malini and Sachin Khedekar. Ek Thi Rani Aisi Bhi is based on Goa Governor Mridula Sinha's biography.
(With PTI inputs)