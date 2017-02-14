Vicky Kaushal Shares Details Of His Role In Sanjay Dutt's Biopic

The film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Sanjay Dutt, who is prepping hard to resemble the 57-year-old actor. The biopic will feature Ranbir in three different looks - a beefy persona, a lean body from 90's and later he would portray him in a drug rehab.
The biopic is Vicky's first major film after Bombay Velvet and Masaan. He told mid-day, "I will do whatever it takes. I feel the need to give my all to this role because it is a fantastic script, which makes you laugh and cry at the same time. Who gets to work with Raju Hirani barely two years into the industry? This will sink in only after the first screening."
The 28-year-old actor has all praises for Sanjay and calls him a rockstar. "The first film of his that I watched was Vaastav. I haven't started shooting yet, but Raju sir and Ranbir have jammed a lot with Sanjay sir. He even gave the first clap. It's hard to believe one man has led this life," Vicky told mid-day.
The Sanjay Dutt biopic went on floors mid-January, when director Rajkumar Hirani tweeted: "First shot taken now for Sanjay Dutt's biopic. Canning a very funny scene. Excitement in cast and crew."
Sonam Kapoor will play Sanjay Dutt's earlier love interest, reported mid-day. The film also stars Dia Mirza and Paresh Rawal, who will play Sanjay's father and actor Sunil Dutt. Sanjay Dutt completed his jail term on February 25, 2016 and Omung Kumar's Bhoomi will mark his comeback.