Vicky Kaushal Shares Details Of His Role In Sanjay Dutt's Biopic

Vicky Kaushal, who has an important role in Sanjay Dutt's biopic, helmed by Rajkumar Hirani , said that he plays the actor's friend in the film and the character isn't particularly based on anyone. Theactor told mid-day , "I can't say much, but the character is primarily based on his close friend who lives in the US. That friend has been with Sanjay Dutt through thick and thin. I have major preparation lined up and it requires a lot of travelling." There were reports that Vicky's character has a mix of some of Sanjay's close friends, including his best friend and brother-in-law Kumar Gaurav.The film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Sanjay Dutt , who is prepping hard to resemble the 57-year-old actor. The biopic will feature Ranbir in three different looks - a beefy persona, a lean body from 90's and later he would portray him in a drug rehab.The biopic is Vicky's first major film afterand. He told mid-day , "I will do whatever it takes. I feel the need to give my all to this role because it is a fantastic script, which makes you laugh and cry at the same time. Who gets to work with Raju Hirani barely two years into the industry? This will sink in only after the first screening."The 28-year-old actor has all praises for Sanjay and calls him a rockstar. "The first film of his that I watched was. I haven't started shooting yet, but Raju sir and Ranbir have jammed a lot with Sanjay sir. He even gave the first clap. It's hard to believe one man has led this life," Vicky told mid-day.The Sanjay Dutt biopic went on floors mid-January , when director Rajkumar Hirani tweeted: "First shot taken now for Sanjay Dutt's biopic. Canning a very funny scene. Excitement in cast and crew."Sonam Kapoor will play Sanjay Dutt's earlier love interest, reported mid-day . The film also stars Dia Mirza and Paresh Rawal, who will play Sanjay's father and actor Sunil Dutt. Sanjay Dutt completed his jail term on February 25, 2016 and Omung Kumar'swill mark his comeback.