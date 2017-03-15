Vidya Balan Reveals She Was Harassed By A Fan At Kolkata Airport

"When a stranger puts an arm around you, be it a man or a woman you get uncomfortable because they are intruding into your personal space. We are public figures, not public property," Vidya Balan told SpotboyE.
Watch Vidya Balan's interview here:
Vidya Balan, who plays a brothel owner in the time of Partition in Begum Jaan, was last seen in 2016 movie Kahaani 2: Durga Rani Singh. Begum Jaan, the Hindi adaptation of Srijit Mukherjee's Bengali film Rajkahini, tells the story of how the inhabitants of a brothel refuse to leave their home when told that the Radcliffe Line would be drawn through it. The film also stars Naseeruddin Shah, Rajit Kapoor, Ashish Vidyarthi, Chunky Pandey, Gauahar Khan and Pallavi Sharda. Begum Jaan releases on April 14.
Vidya Balan will also be seen as a radio jockey in Tumhari Sulu.