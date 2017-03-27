Vidya Balan Says Begum Jaan's Script Made Her Do The Film

Of her film's choices, Vidya told TOI, "I never ever think if this is the right film to do. I always think whether I want to do this film as an audience. Whether I would want to watch this film. As an actor whether I want to do the film. Do I want to play this role? If those criteria are fulfilled then I go ahead and give my best. I don't think it as a pressure."
Watch the trailer of Begum Jaan:
During the trailer launch of Begum Jaan, director Srijit Mukherji revealed that Vidya used to ask many questions related to the memories of Begum Jaan and said that before the team started shooting for the film, two workshops were organised for the cast. "After the workshop when Vidya entered the set, I saw Begum Jaan who is a fierce, manipulative no-nonsense kind of woman, walking in. There was no trace of Vidya Balan," Mr Mukherji told news agency IANS.
Begum Jaan revolves around the struggle of the prostitutes. Vidya Balan's castmates in the film are- Naseeruddin Shah, Ila Arun, Gauahar Khan, Pallavi Sharda, Rajit Kapoor and Ashish Vidyarthi and Chunky Pandey.
Of her role as a brothel 'madam,' Vidya said told news agency PTI, "I am the madam of a brothel and the film is set in the Partition times and we are at the risk of losing our house, our space so there is lot of emotional, mental and sexual violence and not physical violence. It was difficult to do the film as I am doing it for the first time."
Begum Jaan is scheduled to release on April 14.
(With IANS and PTI inputs)