Vidya Balan Says Her Husband Thinks She Has 'A Violent Streak'

Siddharth and Vidya got married in 2012. Siddharth has produced movies like Dangal, Fitoor, Haider, Kai Po Che!, Chennai Express, Shahid and Barfi as part of Disney India. Siddharth's next produced list of movies includes Jagga Jasoos while Vidya will also soon start shooting for Tuymhari Sulu.
Begum Jaan is the story of a brothel madam in Punjab, who refuses to leave her home at the time of Partition when told that the Radcliffe Line would be drawn through her home. The movie tracks the story of the fight for independence by strong women. It is the Hindi adaptation of 2015 Bengali film Rajkahini, which also dealt with the Bengal Partition.
Begum Jaan also stars Naseeruddin Shah, Ila Arun, Gauahar Khan, Pallavi Sharda and Rajit Kapoor in pivotal roles. Directed by Srijit Mukherji and produced by brothers Mahesh and Mukesh Bhatt, the movie is set to hit the theatres on April 14.
(With inputs from IANS)