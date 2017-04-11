Vidya Balan Says There Is No Competition With Rituparna Sengupta

The Ishqiya actress requested everyone to watch her film on Bangla Nabobarsho. "I request everyone to come and watch my film on Bangla Nabobarsho. The release date is also a tribute to Bengal, which has contributed a lot in promoting art in the country," Vidya told PTI.
Speaking about her equation with filmmaker Srijit Mukherjee, the Paa actress said: "I have old ties with Srijit. He had got so much love from the people of Bengal for Rajkahini and other films. Now with Begum Jaan, he will be showered with the love of people of the entire country."
She added: "After Srijit, I wish to work with other (prominent) Bengali filmmakers."
Begum Jaan also stars Naseeruddin Shah and Gauahar Khan in pivotal roles.
Vidya Balan was last seen in 2016 movie Kahaani 2: Durga Rani Singh opposite with Arjun Rampal. After Begum Jaan, Vidya Balan will be seen portraying the role of a radio jockey in Suresh Triveni's Tumhari Sulu.
(With PTI inputs)