Vidya Balan Says There Is No Competition With Rituparna Sengupta

Actress Vidya Balan is currently busy promoting her film. The film is a remake of the "2015 Bengali moviestarring Rituparna Sengupta. Speaking to news agency PTI, the 38-year-old actress said Rituparna Sengupta is a 'dear friend' and that she has no competition with her. "I do not have any competition with Ritu didi. She is a dear friend and delivered a powerful performance asin the Bengali film by Srijit Mukherjee." She added: "I met Rituparna Sengupta during this visit and she wished me. Ritu di and I share good rapport and we have often met in the past. She has wished me all the best and said that she would come to see the film."will see Vidya Balan portray the role of a brothel madam in Punjab during the Partition of 1947. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on April 14.Theactress requested everyone to watch her film on. "I request everyone to come and watch my film on Bangla Nabobarsho. The release date is also a tribute to Bengal, which has contributed a lot in promoting art in the country," Vidya told PTI.Speaking about her equation with filmmaker Srijit Mukherjee, theactress said: "I have old ties with Srijit. He had got so much love from the people of Bengal forand other films. Now with, he will be showered with the love of people of the entire country."She added: "After Srijit, I wish to work with other (prominent) Bengali filmmakers."also stars Naseeruddin Shah and Gauahar Khan in pivotal roles. Vidya Balan was last seen in 2016 movie Kahaani 2: Durga Rani Singh opposite with Arjun Rampal. After, Vidya Balan will be seen portraying the role of a radio jockey in Suresh Triveni's(With PTI inputs)