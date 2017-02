Vidya Balan Unveils The First Poster Of Begum Jaan

14th April it is !! pic.twitter.com/ndf98wtIID ? vidya balan (@vidya_balan) February 10, 2017

Actress Vidya Balan announced the release date of her next filmon Friday. Sharing the first poster of her film on social media, the 38-year-old actress wrote: "14 April it is!".has been directed by Srijit Mukherji, it is produced by Mahesh and Mukesh Bhatt with whom she recently worked in. The film, which is the Hindi adaptation of Bengali movie, will seeactress portray the role of brothel's madam during the partition of India.also features Naseeruddin Shah and Gauahar Khan in key roles. Filmmaker Srijit Mukerji had earlier shared a photograph of Vidya Balan with Asha Bhonsle revealing that she will be playback singer of the film.will be Srijit Mukerji's debut as a director. The film showcase the life of, played by theactress, who never discriminated among her fellow sex workers.Vidya Balan was last seen in 2016 movie Kahaani 2: Durga Rani Singh along with Arjun Rampal. The movie was the sequel to the 2012 film. The actress also won the National Film Award for Best Actress for, which was inspired by the life of South actress, Silk Smitha, who was known for her erotic roles. Emraan Hashmi, Naseeruddin Shah and Tusshar Kapoor had co-starred in the film. Vidya Balan was also awarded the Padma Shri in 2014 by the Government of India for her contributions to the entertainment industry.