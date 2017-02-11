Advertisement
Vidya Balan Unveils The First Poster Of Begum Jaan

Vidya Balan announced the release date of her upcoming film Begum Jaan on Twitter.

  | February 11, 2017 18:11 IST (New Delhi)
Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan's Begum Jaan will hit the screens in April. (Image courtesy: balanvidya )

Actress Vidya Balan announced the release date of her next film Begum Jaan on Friday. Sharing the first poster of her film on social media, the 38-year-old actress wrote: "14 April it is!". Begum Jaan has been directed by Srijit Mukherji, it is produced by Mahesh and Mukesh Bhatt with whom she recently worked in Humari Adhuri Kahani. The film, which is the Hindi adaptation of Bengali movie Rajkhani, will see The Dirty Picture actress portray the role of brothel's madam during the partition of India. Begum Jaan also features Naseeruddin Shah and Gauahar Khan in key roles. Filmmaker Srijit Mukerji had earlier shared a photograph of Vidya Balan with Asha Bhonsle revealing that she will be playback singer of the film.

Check out the first poster of Vidya Balan's Begum Jaan:
 

Begum Jaan will be Srijit Mukerji's debut as a director. The film showcase the life of Begum Jaan, played by the No One Killed Jessica actress, who never discriminated among her fellow sex workers.

Vidya Balan was last seen in 2016 movie Kahaani 2: Durga Rani Singh along with Arjun Rampal. The movie was the sequel to the 2012 film Kahaani. The actress also won the National Film Award for Best Actress for The Dirty Picture, which was inspired by the life of South actress, Silk Smitha, who was known for her erotic roles. Emraan Hashmi, Naseeruddin Shah and Tusshar Kapoor had co-starred in the film. Vidya Balan was also awarded the Padma Shri in 2014 by the Government of India for her contributions to the entertainment industry.
 

