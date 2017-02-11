Vidya Balan Unveils The First Poster Of Begum Jaan

Check out the first poster of Vidya Balan's Begum Jaan:
14th April it is !! pic.twitter.com/ndf98wtIID? vidya balan (@vidya_balan) February 10, 2017
Begum Jaan will be Srijit Mukerji's debut as a director. The film showcase the life of Begum Jaan, played by the No One Killed Jessica actress, who never discriminated among her fellow sex workers.
Vidya Balan was last seen in 2016 movie Kahaani 2: Durga Rani Singh along with Arjun Rampal. The movie was the sequel to the 2012 film Kahaani. The actress also won the National Film Award for Best Actress for The Dirty Picture, which was inspired by the life of South actress, Silk Smitha, who was known for her erotic roles. Emraan Hashmi, Naseeruddin Shah and Tusshar Kapoor had co-starred in the film. Vidya Balan was also awarded the Padma Shri in 2014 by the Government of India for her contributions to the entertainment industry.