Vidya Balan's Film Tumhari Sulu Gets A 'Sweet Start'

#TumhariSulu has got the blessings of these wonderful mothers... I hope we have your best wishes too . pic.twitter.com/JAcxcmENqN? vidya balan (@vidya_balan) April 22, 2017
The idea of bringing their mothers to bless the film was of Atul Kasbekar's, reports Mumbai Mirror. Atul said, "The cosmic powers and blessings of Rama Bhanot saw my last project, Neerja (which was based on her brave-heart daughter), through." Tanuj added, "Mothers are special and we thought it would be wonderful to have their blessings for our labour of love."
Directed by Suresh Triveni, Tumhari Sulu revolves around Sulochana, aka Sulu, who is a housewife and suddenly lands up with a job of a night RJ. Film and stage actor, Manav Kaul, who is best known for Hansal Mehta's Citylights will play Vidya's husband in the film.
Vidya Balan was last in Srijit Mukherjee's Begum Jaan. The much talked about partition drama was a box office turkey. According to film critic Taran Adarsh, Begum Jaan has so far managed to collect only Rs 17.83 crores in India.