Vidya Balan's Film Tumhari Sulu Gets A 'Sweet Start'

#TumhariSulu has got the blessings of these wonderful mothers... I hope we have your best wishes too . pic.twitter.com/JAcxcmENqN ? vidya balan (@vidya_balan) April 22, 2017

It was a 'sweet start' for Vidya Balan's film, which will go on floors from Sunday. The film's team had organised aahead of the start of the project which was attended by the mothers of the producers. Vidya Balan shared a picture of her posing with the elderly women and wrote, "#TumhariSulu has got the blessings of these wonderful mothers. I hope we have your best wishes too. (sic)" Mothers of producers Atul Kasbekar, Tanuj Garg, Shanti Sivaram and director Suresh Triveni were present to bless their sons' filmwill see actress Vidya Balan in the role of a radio jockey after 11 years. The actress was last seen as an RJ inHere's a look at the picture.The idea of bringing their mothers to bless the film was of Atul Kasbekar's, reports Mumbai Mirror . Atul said, "The cosmic powers and blessings of Rama Bhanot saw my last project,(which was based on her brave-heart daughter), through." Tanuj added, "Mothers are special and we thought it would be wonderful to have their blessings for our labour of love."Directed by Suresh Triveni,revolves around Sulochana, aka Sulu, who is a housewife and suddenly lands up with a job of a night RJ. Film and stage actor, Manav Kaul, who is best known for Hansal Mehta'swill play Vidya's husband in the film.Vidya Balan was last in Srijit Mukherjee's. The much talked about partition drama was a box office turkey. According to film critic Taran Adarsh,has so far managed to collect only Rs 17.83 crores in India.