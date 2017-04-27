Vinod Khanna Dies. Will Miss You, Tweet Rishi Kapoor, Rajinikanth

Will miss you Amar. RIP. pic.twitter.com/WC0zt71R4J ? Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) April 27, 2017

My dear friend Vinod Khanna... will miss you, RIP. My heartfelt condolences to the family. ? Rajinikanth (@superstarrajini) April 27, 2017

#VinodKhanna ji had a magnetic charm & persona. Both on & off screen. He was kind, affectionate & helpful. Loved his panther like walk. pic.twitter.com/q01Hmqxbdp ? Anupam Kher (@AnupamPkher) April 27, 2017

Will remember #VinodKhanna ji for his larger than life performances & his graciousness. There r very few people like him. Will miss u Sir. ? Anupam Kher (@AnupamPkher) April 27, 2017

Vinod Khanna, truly "Mere Apne", one of my most admired and loved personalities, the supremely handsome & talented superstar is no more..1>2 ? Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) April 27, 2017

His screen presence is unparalleled even today...his super star swag is what we grew up on....RIP #VinodKhanna ...thoughts and prayers.... ? Karan Johar (@karanjohar) April 27, 2017

#Vinodkhanna will always remain the coolest and most good looking actor to grace the Indian screens.The industry has lost a legend today. ? Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) April 27, 2017

I will never forget the warmest hugs, the gentlest smiles and our conversations...Your light will always shine on us... #RIPVinodKhanna ? Dia Mirza (@deespeak) April 27, 2017

RIP #VinodKhanna sir. You were the fantasy of most women in the northern India through the 1980s. You shall be missed by one and all ? TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha_) April 27, 2017

Rest in peace #VinodKhanna ji. You were Amar, you are Amar will always remain Amar for all of us in our hearts. ? ARMAAN MALIK (@ArmaanMalik22) April 27, 2017

27April 2009 we lost #FerozKhan & 27April 2017 his Qurbani, Dayavan partner, #VinodKhanna .True legends.. Very sad news #ripvinodkhanna ? Sophie Choudry (@Sophie_Choudry) April 27, 2017

Actor and politician Vinod Khanna, who died at the age of 70, has been bid a fond farewell on social media by his colleagues and fans. Mr Khanna was taken to a hospital in Girgaon some weeks ago, ostensibly for dehydration. A photo of him looking shockingly frail in his hospital room went viral soon after, prompting speculation that Mr Khanna's illness was more severe. The hospital revealed today that Mr Khanna died of bladder cancer. Vinod Khanna is being mourned and remembered with respect - Twitter is flooded with messages of grief. Among those who posted early tributes to Mr Khanna was his Amar Akbar Anthony and Chandni co-star Rishi Kapoor and Esha Deol, daughter of Hema Malini who appeared with Mr Khanna in films like The Burning Train. Tamil superstar Rajinikanth posted a tweet for his "dear friend."Filmmakers Mahesh Khanna and Sudhir Mishra spoke to NDTV after the actor's death. Mr Bhatt said, "I am poorer today with his passing away. He was tough, lion hearted and generous. He had the guts to risk his all." Mr Mishra said, "The whole memory of childhood is gone. For my generation, Mr Khanna was something else."Vinod Khanna had a long and fabled career on screen. After starting out playing a villain in films like Mera Gaon Mera Desh, he starred as the leading man in acclaimed films such as Gulzaar's Achanak. He was also known for starring in films with other leading actors - with Amitabh Bachchan, Vinod Khanna made films like Amar Akbar Anthony, Hera Pheri and Muqaddar Ka Sikander; with Randhir Kapoor, he made Haath Ki Safai and Aakhri Daku. He also co-starred with Shashi Kapoor, Jeetendra and Dharmendra.Vinod Khanna interrupted his career in the Eighties, spending five years as a follower of spiritual guru Osho. He returned to films with 1987's Insaaf and later joined the BJP, winning elections from Gurdaspur in Punjab, from where he was the sitting Member of Parliament when he died. He continued to make movies, appearing in Salman Khan's Dabangg films and Shah Rukh Khan's 2015 release Dilwale.Vinod Khanna is survived by his second wife Kavita and four children, of whom the eldest two, Rahul and Akshaye, are actors.