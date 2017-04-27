Advertisement
Vinod Khanna Dies. Will Miss You, Tweet Rishi Kapoor, Rajinikanth

Vinod Khanna, who died at the age of 70, has been bid a fond farewell on social media

  | April 27, 2017 13:34 IST (New Delhi)
Vinod Khanna

A file photo of Vinod Khanna (Image courtesy: classic_indian_films )

Highlights

  • "Will miss you Amar. RIP," tweeted Rishi Kapoor
  • Esha Deol and Virender Sehwag also tweeted
  • Vinod Khanna died in a Mumbai Hospital. He was 70
Actor and politician Vinod Khanna, who died at the age of 70, has been bid a fond farewell on social media by his colleagues and fans. Mr Khanna was taken to a hospital in Girgaon some weeks ago, ostensibly for dehydration. A photo of him looking shockingly frail in his hospital room went viral soon after, prompting speculation that Mr Khanna's illness was more severe. The hospital revealed today that Mr Khanna died of bladder cancer. Vinod Khanna is being mourned and remembered with respect - Twitter is flooded with messages of grief. Among those who posted early tributes to Mr Khanna was his Amar Akbar Anthony and Chandni co-star Rishi Kapoor and Esha Deol, daughter of Hema Malini who appeared with Mr Khanna in films like The Burning Train. Tamil superstar Rajinikanth posted a tweet for his "dear friend."
 
 
 
 
 
 


 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Filmmakers Mahesh Khanna and Sudhir Mishra spoke to NDTV after the actor's death. Mr Bhatt said, "I am poorer today with his passing away. He was tough, lion hearted and generous. He had the guts to risk his all." Mr Mishra said, "The whole memory of childhood is gone. For my generation, Mr Khanna was something else."

Vinod Khanna had a long and fabled career on screen. After starting out playing a villain in films like Mera Gaon Mera Desh, he starred as the leading man in acclaimed films such as Gulzaar's Achanak. He was also known for starring in films with other leading actors - with Amitabh Bachchan, Vinod Khanna made films like Amar Akbar Anthony, Hera Pheri and Muqaddar Ka Sikander; with Randhir Kapoor, he made Haath Ki Safai and Aakhri Daku. He also co-starred with Shashi Kapoor, Jeetendra and Dharmendra.

Vinod Khanna interrupted his career in the Eighties, spending five years as a follower of spiritual guru Osho. He returned to films with 1987's Insaaf and later joined the BJP, winning elections from Gurdaspur in Punjab, from where he was the sitting Member of Parliament when he died. He continued to make movies, appearing in Salman Khan's Dabangg films and Shah Rukh Khan's 2015 release Dilwale.

Vinod Khanna is survived by his second wife Kavita and four children, of whom the eldest two, Rahul and Akshaye, are actors.
 

 

