Vinod Khanna Remembered By Co-Stars And BJP Colleagues Shatrughan Sinha, Hema Malini

Hema Malini and Vinod Khanna have worked together for films like Lekin, Haath Ki Safai, Rajput and The Burning Train. 2013's Ek Thi Rani Aisi Bhi marked their last film together. This is what Hema Malini tweeted on Thursday:
Sad loss today of a wonderful human being, a classy actor & a dear friend & co star.His last film with me was Ek Thi Rani. RIP Vinod Khanna? Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) April 27, 2017
Shatrughan Sinha famously co-starred with Mr Khanna in 1971's Mere Apne, fondly remembered that late actor wrote about his long-term association with Mr Khanna in a series of tweets: "Right from films to politics, Vinod Khanna and I sailed together and he leaves behind an entire generation and more of fans, friends, well-wishers and loved ones grieving after him. May his noble soul find solace in the land of the almighty." Mr Sinha also shared throwback pictures of himself and Mr Khanna from one of their shooting schedules and from their political journey together.
Shatrughan Sinha and Vinod Khanna's Mere Apne marks Gulzar's debut as a director and was actually the Hindi remake of Bengali movie Apanjan, which was directed by Tapan Sinha and won the National Award for Best Feature Film. Mere Apne is also witness to one of Shatrughan Sinha's iconic dialogues - "Shyam (Vinod Khanna) kahaan hai?" - which he says as Chhenu, the character he played in the film. Chhenu and Shyam were the leaders of rival mob gangs in the film and their death in an accidental gun fight is what marks the climactic moment of the 1971 film.
Long journey, unforgettable association, lasting memories.... pic.twitter.com/X0Z5CRAZgT? Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) April 27, 2017
In his tweets, Mr Sinha shared prayers for Mr Khanna's family: "My prayers and heartfelt condolences to his loved ones and his family. Very sad day for all of us. May his soul rest in peace." Mr Khanna is survived by his second wife Kavita and four children, the eldest of who - Akshaye and Rahul Khanna - are actors.
Vinod Khanna, truly "Mere Apne", one of my most admired and loved personalities, the supremely handsome & talented superstar is no more..1>2? Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) April 27, 2017
Right from films to politics, Vinod Khanna & I sailed together and he leaves behind an entire generation & more of fans, admirers...2>3? Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) April 27, 2017
..friends, well wishers & loved ones grieving after him. May his noble soul find solace in the land of the almighty. Love you, miss you..3>4? Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) April 27, 2017
My prayers and heartfelt condolences to his loved ones and his family. Very sad day for all of us. May his soul rest in peace. Amen.? Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) April 27, 2017
Shatrughan Sinha has also worked together with Vinod Khanna in films like Panch Dushman, Bombay 405 Miles, Dost Aur Dushman, Pyaar Ka Rishta, Daulat Ke Dushman and Do Yaar.
Meanwhile, other friends and colleagues of Mr Khanna like Hema Malini, Rishi Kapoor and Anupam Kher, superstar Rajinikanth and filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, have expressed their grief on Twitter. Sanjay Dutt, son of Sunil Dutt in whose 1968 film Man Ka Meet, Mr Khanna made his debut, shared prayers for Mr Khanna's family in a statement.
Vinod Khanna's funeral was held at Malabar Hills, Mumbai today and was attended by Amitabh Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor and others.