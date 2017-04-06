Vinod Khanna 'Responds Positively To Treatment, Is Stable': Report

Vinod Khanna's son Rahul Khanna had earlier confirmed about the 70-year-old actor's hospitalisation and told PTI, "Dad was hospitalised on Friday for severe dehydration. The situation was quickly brought under control, he's doing much better and is recovering well. The doctors are looking to discharge him soon. Our family is most grateful for the extraordinary care he's been receiving at the hospital and we are touched by all the good wishes pouring in."
The actor has two sons- Akshaye Khanna and Akshaye Khanna from his first marriage and a son, Saakshi and daughter, Shraddha from his second marriage. Akshaye and Rahul are both Bollywood actors. Vinod Khanna is the star of films like Amar Akbar Anthony, Hera Pheri, Dayavan, Qurbani and Haath Ki Safai. He last featured in Shah Rukh Khan's Dilwale. Mr Khanna was also a part of Salman Khan's Dabangg franchise.
Vinod Khanna is currently the MP from Gurdaspur, Punjab.