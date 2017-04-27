'Vinod Khanna, Thanks For Being My Friend': Rishi Kapoor's Emotional Tributes

Rishi Kapoor at Vinod Khanna's funeral in Mumbai

A screenshot of Rishi Kapoor's Twitter account

Will miss you Amar. RIP. pic.twitter.com/WC0zt71R4J ? Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) April 27, 2017

Remembering the good times with you,Vinod. Thank you for being my friend. pic.twitter.com/hvZoYeQMEF ? Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) April 27, 2017

Last of the actors born in 1946,Peshawar,then British India,leaves us-Vinod Khanna. ? Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) April 27, 2017

Strange coincidence. Friends Vinod Khanna and Feroz Khan die the same day 27th April. Khan sahab passed away 27th April 2009 Bangalore. ? Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) April 27, 2017