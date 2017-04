Vinod Khanna, The Poster Boy Of Cool. There Will Never Be Another

Vinod Khanna in Mera Gaon Mera Desh (Courtesy: YouTube)

Vinod Khanna in a still from Man Ka Meet (Courtesy: YouTube)

Vinod Khanna co-starred with Big B and Rishi Kapoor in Amar Akbar Anthony (Courtesy: YouTube)

Dharmendra and Vinod Khanna in The Burning Train (Courtesy: YouTube)

Vinod Khanna's last film was Shah Rukh Khan's Dilwale (Courtesy: YouTube)

For his generation and several after, Vinod Khanna was the poster boy of cool. As director Sudhir Mishra puts it, "He made villainy cool. We couldn't take our eyes off him." Mr Khanna, who died of cancer at the age of 70 on Thursday , began what was to be a tremendously successful career in films playing negative roles in films such asand. His first film as a leading man was. Vinod Khanna then starred in two acclaimed films, both directed by Gulzar - 1971'sand 1973's, which was based on the Nanavati case that led to the scrapping of the jury system. He was, many say, the original 'Angry Young Man' before Amitabh Bachchan claimed that epithet.Vinod Khanna was born on October 6, 1946, in Peshawar, now part of Pakistan. His family moved to Mumbai after Partition and later to New Delhi. He went to school in Mumbai, New Delhi and Nashik and graduated from Sydenham College in Mumbai. It is popularly believed that Vinod Khanna decided to become an actor after watching the film. He made his debut in Sunil Dutt's 1968 filmMr Bachchan and Mr Khanna were frequent co-stars, beginning with 1971 drama. They later starred inand the iconic. Other than Mr Bachchan, Vinod Khanna made films with Rishi Kapoor , Randhir Kapoor, Dharmendra and Jeetendra. He was admired for his brooding presence and was Bollywood's go-to actor for 'macho' roles.After starring in hits likeandin the early Eighties, Mr Khanna took a five-year break that he spent as a follower of spiritual guru Osho. "He was in full bloom when he decided to break his relationship with the movie industry and look for enduring fruits in the ashram of Osho. Of course, it was not successful and he went into mild depression. He returned with that much vigour and energy," his friend and colleague Mahesh Bhatt told NDTV.Vinod Khanna returned to the arclights with movies likeandin 1987. His post-Osho career contains notable films likeand the blockbuster, in which he reunited with hisco-star Rishi Kapoor and Sridevi, his heroine fromMr Khanna joined the BJP in 1997 and was elected to the Lok Sabha from Gurdaspur, a seat he won several times. He was a sitting Member of Parliament when he died. Vinod Khanna served as Tourism and Culture Minister and, later, as the Minister of State for External Affairs.Vinod Khanna continued making movies - he played Salman Khan's father in thefilms and his last appearance was with Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in 2015'sVinod Khanna won the Filmfare Best Supporting Actor award forin 1975 and later received the Lifetime Achievement Award. Mr Khanna was married twice and is survived by four children - Rahul and Akshaye, his two eldest sons, are actors like him.