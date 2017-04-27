Vinod Khanna Will Always Be Family To The Dutts, Says Sanjay Dutt

The film fraternity is grieving for Vinod Khanna, who co-starred with many of his contemporaries - Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Shatrughan Sinha, Rishi Kapoor and others. He also worked with several actors junior to him, including all three Khans - with Aamir in the aforementioned Parampara (also starring Saif Ali Khan), he played Salman's father in the Dabangg films, and Shah Rukh Khan's 2015 release Dilwale was his last screen appearance.
Vinod Khanna, who joined the BJP in 1997, had been ill for a while and was taken to hospital on March 31. His family insisted he was being treated for dehydration and improving. However, a photo of the actor looking unrecognisably gaunt that was circulated on social media prompted concerns that Mr Khanna was dangerously ill. After his death, the hospital revealed that he had been suffering from cancer.
Vinod Khanna is survived by wife Kavita, sons Rahul, Akshaye and Sakshi, and daughter Shraddha.