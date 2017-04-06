Vinod Khanna's Hospital Pic Goes Viral; Please Stop Sharing It, Pleads Twitter

Please stop sharing the photo, pleaded Twitter as many reposted with messages for Vinod Khanna.
I'm so disturbed why people circulating ill Vinod Khanna pic from hospital. You should pray and give privacy. Please? CakefaceFeline (@SlinkyFeline_) April 6, 2017
Its wrong media and people are sharing Vinod Khanna personal photo & guessing his illness. Wishing the great legend and his family strength? Asjad Nazir (@asjadnazir) April 6, 2017
People need to be responsible. Respect the space of #VinodKhanna Sir in trying moments. Respect his privacy n avoid sharing pics.? Vishal (@ranveer_78) April 6, 2017
@calamur Sharing pics of Vinod Khanna in bad taste . Give him and his family the privacy please? AK Mahajan (@arun49) April 6, 2017
Why the hell are people sharing Vinod Khanna's hospital pics ,he is suffering & the least u can do is show some empathy .? kouser (@kouser2012) April 6, 2017
Vinod Khanna's son Rahul told news agency PTI that he was expected to be discharged soon. "Dad was hospitalised on Friday for severe dehydration. The situation was quickly brought under control, he's doing much better and the doctors are looking to discharge him soon. Our family is most grateful for the extraordinary care he's been receiving at the hospital and we are touched by all the good wishes pouring in," Rahul Khanna said. The family has not commented on the hospital picture.
Vinod Khanna, a heartthrob of Bollywood of the Seventies and Eighties, is beloved for his performances in films such as Amar Akbar Anthony, Hera Pheri, Mere Apne, Dayavan and Qurbani. He won the Filmfare Best Supporting Actor award for Haath Ki Safai and also received the Lifetime Achievement Award.
Vinod Khanna joined the BJP in 1997 and is currently the MP from Gurdaspur in Punjab.