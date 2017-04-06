Advertisement
Vinod Khanna's Hospital Pic Goes Viral; Please Stop Sharing It, Pleads Twitter

A heart-wrenching photo of Vinod Khanna in hospital went viral and as social media rushed to circulate, several were outraged by the intrusion into Mr Khanna's private space

  | April 06, 2017 18:55 IST (New Delhi)
Vinod Khanna has featured in several Seventies and Eighties films (Courtesy: bollywood_._stars)

  • Vinod Khanna was taken to a hospital last Friday
  • In the viral photo, Mr Khanna is seen wearing hospital scrubs
  • He is currently the MP from Gurdaspur
A heart-wrenching photo of actor Vinod Khanna in hospital went viral on Thursday and as social media rushed to circulate, several were outraged by the intrusion into Mr Khanna's private space. On Twitter, many users reproached those posting the picture and sharing it. Vinod Khanna was taken to a hospital in Girgaon, Mumbai, last Friday. The official story is that he's being treated for severe dehydration but there's also unconfirmed talk that the 70-year-old actor is actually suffering from cancer of the bladder. The photo that went viral shows a shockingly gaunt Mr Khanna wearing hospital scrubs, flanked by family members. (Note - we have not carried the picture and will not do so here)

Please stop sharing the photo, pleaded Twitter as many reposted with messages for Vinod Khanna.
 
 
 
 
 

Vinod Khanna's son Rahul told news agency PTI that he was expected to be discharged soon. "Dad was hospitalised on Friday for severe dehydration. The situation was quickly brought under control, he's doing much better and the doctors are looking to discharge him soon. Our family is most grateful for the extraordinary care he's been receiving at the hospital and we are touched by all the good wishes pouring in," Rahul Khanna said. The family has not commented on the hospital picture.

Vinod Khanna, a heartthrob of Bollywood of the Seventies and Eighties, is beloved for his performances in films such as Amar Akbar Anthony, Hera Pheri, Mere Apne, Dayavan and Qurbani. He won the Filmfare Best Supporting Actor award for Haath Ki Safai and also received the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Vinod Khanna joined the BJP in 1997 and is currently the MP from Gurdaspur in Punjab.
 

 

