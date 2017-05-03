Vinod Khanna's Prayer Meet Attended By Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya, Abhishek, Shah Rukh Khan And Others

Shah Rukh Khan, who shared screen space with Vinod Khanna in Dilwale, arrived to pay his respects to the late actor's family. Shah Rukh greeted veteran actress Farida Jalal at the venue. Aamir Khan arrived with his filmmaker wife Kiran Rao while Hrithik Roshan walked in alone. Among the other Bollywood celebrities who attended the prayer meet of Vinod Khanna were Sridevi and her filmmaker husband Boney Kapoor. Sridevi and Vinod Khanna were co-stars of 1989 film Chandni.
Athiya Shetty, Sonakshi Sinha and Farhan Akhtar were also there. Vinod Khanna's eldest children - sons Rahul and Akshaye - were also photographed.
Vinod Khanna had also ventured in politics and was the Member of Parliament from Gurdaspur, Punjab when he died. Vinod Khanna is known to be the star of several films of the Seventies and Eighties. Vinod Khanna is best known for films like Achanak and Mere Apne and of course Amar Akbar Anthony.
The prayer meet was held on Wednesday evening at Mumbai's Nehru Centre.