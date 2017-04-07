Vinod Khanna's Viral Pic 'Shocked' Irrfan Khan, Says He'll Donate Organ If Needed

"For me, he and Dharmendra sahib are the most handsome actors of Hindi film industry. If I can help in any way, I will do that, I am ready to donate my organ if needed. I want to pray to almightily so that he can get well soon," Irrfan added. He was speacking at an event to lauch the trailer of his upocming film hindi Medium.
Twitter users shared messages urging people to stop circulating Vinod Khanna's image saying one should "respect the family's privacy." Here are some tweets:
I'm so disturbed why people circulating ill Vinod Khanna pic from hospital. You should pray and give privacy. Please? CakefaceFeline (@SlinkyFeline_) April 6, 2017
People need to be responsible. Respect the space of #VinodKhanna Sir in trying moments. Respect his privacy n avoid sharing pics.? Vishal (@ranveer_78) April 6, 2017
Why the hell are people sharing Vinod Khanna's hospital pics ,he is suffering & the least u can do is show some empathy .? kouser (@kouser2012) April 6, 2017
Meanwhile, a source from the hospital told Mid-Day that Vinod Khanna "responded positively to the treatment" and is recuperating. "Vinod Khanna was admitted to Sir HN Reliance Foundation hospital on Friday with severe dehydration. He is under the care of our doctors and has responded positively to the treatment and is now stable. His family thanks his well-wishers for the good wishes and requests to respect their privacy," the source said.
Vinod Khanna's body of work include films like Amar Akbar Anthony, Hera Pheri, Dayavan, Qurbani and Haath Ki Safai. Vinod Khanna was married to Geetanjali from 1971-1985 and together they have two sons Akshaye and Rahul (both are actors). Vinod Khanna and Kavita Daftary (his second wife) are parents to son, Saakshi and daughter, Shraddha. (With IANS inputs)