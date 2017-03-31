Viraam, Movie Shot In Dehradun, Will Be Screened At Cannes Film Festival

Journalist turned actor Satish Sharma from Dehradun has added yet another feather to his cap by playing the role of a lawyer-friend to Narendra Jha's character in the movie Viraam. His much appreciated cameo as a politician in 2013 Maazi, followed by his role of a politician in Salman Khan's Sultan and his part in 2016 film Gangs Of Little landed Satish with this major role. Satish featured in the role of a Chief Minister in the 2016 film.
Slated as a mainstream commercial movie, Viraam will be released in film festivals throughout the world, starting with the Cannes Film Festival on May 18, the second day of the fest in the French Riviera. Talking about his transition from a journalist to an actor, Satish reiterated, "Journalism is my main identity and I am promoting Uttarakhand amongst film makers at home and abroad as well. And as an actor I am getting good response."
The Cannes Film Festival is to be held from May 17 to May 28.