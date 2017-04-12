Viral: Alia Bhatt, Diana Penty Burn Smooth Operator Ranveer Singh. Just Like That

Alia calls Sam to their cabin and as part of casual conversation, enquires if tickets for his Paris trip have been booked. She then simply opens the Make My Trip app on her phone, which features lucrative deals, and hands it over to Ranveer.
Diana raises an eyebrow but Alia assures that the job is done. What happens next will indeed make your roll on the floor laughing just like Alia and Diana in the advert. There's yet-another noticeable change in Ranveer's dialect but we'll stop at that. Smooth Alia, real smooth.
Watch Alia Bhatt, Diana Penty and Ranveer Singh's office banter:
Ranveer and Alia have featured in a number of advertisements for the travel portal - we have seen Alia as a feisty Taxi driver while Ranveer played a Bangali babu, Alia also played a polite hotel receptionist in an ad, which featured Ranveer as a loud customer. Diana Penty is the new inclusion in the Ranveer and Alia series of Make My Trip videos, the new ones from which also cast Alia as sardar Ranveer's childhood friend Pinky.
Diana Penty, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt have not co-starred with each other yet. Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt will share screen space for the first time in Zoya Akhtar's upcoming film Gully Boy.